Ecolab launches Digital Innovation Center of Excellence in Bengaluru’s Silicon Valley

Ecolab Inc., a company in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, in partnership with SMC2, is establishing the Ecolab Digital Center (EDC) in Bengaluru. The EDC will serve as a global ‘Digital Innovation Center of Excellence,’ for the company and drive digital customer and field technology innovation and scale using a team of leading global talent.

“Digital technology is already driving innovation and improving business outcomes in every industry we serve, and our customers are looking to us to lead,” said Charles F. Koontz, EVP & Chief Digital Officer, Ecolab. “Establishing the Ecolab Digital Center, powered by SCM2 in Bengaluru, India will help us scale our digital capability and unlock insights that create more value for Ecolab customers and simplify work for our sales teams.”

Ecolab is a long-term pioneer in solutions that help companies improve efficiency, ensure product quality and preserve natural resources throughout the world. Currently, within India, Ecolab produces water treatment, food and laundry solutions in two manufacturing plants in Kolkata and Pune, and operates it’s Global Systems Assurance Centre in Pune, which monitors 40,000 global customer sites to help them save water and energy.

“Ecolab’s digital solutions will enhance our ability to provide clean water, safe food, abundant energy and healthy environments around the world. Given that India is resource constrained in water, energy, and food our ongoing digital investments, including the Systems Assurance Centre and now the Ecolab Digital Center, will play a vital role in India. These investments will also help fulfil the ‘Make in India’ ambitions of our customers,” said Mukund Vasudevan, Ecolab Vice President and Market Head, India.

Ecolab aims to meet growing global demand for predictive solutions using India’s deep talent pool for digital development. Partnering with SMC2, a leader in digital center development, Ecolab will increase the speed, scale and efficacy of its digital offerings. Teams at the EDC will work collaboratively with Ecolab’s information technology and commercial digital solutions teams to accelerate the introduction of key digital solutions.

Leveraging the digital tools and capabilities available today such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and IoT, the Ecolab Digital Center will help Ecolab create unparalleled value and deliver the best results for Ecolab customers, ultimately helping reduce waste, energy and water use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com