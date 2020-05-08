EdTech Startup WhiteHat Jr Ramps Up Hiring to Meet Massive Surge in Student Enrolment

Read Article

EdTech startup WhiteHat Jr has ramped up hiring efforts on onboarding teachers and hiring for other roles across levels over the next few months as it witnesses a massive surge in paid student subscriptions further boosted by the Covid-19 lockdown. The company has been growing at 40% MoM growth over the past 12 months and with the current lockdown, MoM growth has accelerated to 100 percent. The company would be onboarding 2000 plus teachers and 400 employees every month to increase capacities and support their rapidly growing student base.

WhiteHat Jr also has aggressive growth plans to expand globally this year and has seen a great response to their product launch in the US earlier this year. The US business is growing more than 200% each month. At a time when many start-ups are downsizing workforce, WhiteHat Jr is recruiting for various roles in product development, technology, operations and sales. The company is also actively looking to hire professionals from other startups who have been impacted due to the slowdown caused by the ongoing pandemic. It is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India and Owl Ventures and had raised $10 million in series A funding last year.

They are also looking to onboard women with a strong academic background in engineering, science and technology who are passionate about cutting-edge fields such as machine learning and space technology as teachers on the platform. The teachers have the flexibility to work from home and decide their own work timings so it’s perfect for women who are looking to resume work after a professional or maternity break and pursue a second career from the comfort and convenience of their own homes.

Commenting on this, WhiteHat Jr’s Founder and CEO, Karan Bajaj said, “With the pandemic forcing schools to shut down, EdTech is now becoming an essential service as parents and teachers shift to online modes of teaching. At WhiteHat Jr, we are seeing a significantly higher demand for our courses across levels as compared to pre-COVID-19 months and we expect this trend to continue as more parents realize the benefits of kids learning to code at an early age and the effectiveness of our unique live teaching pedagogy. To ensure that we’re able to cater to the increased student base, we’re actively onboarding teachers who would be specially trained on our unique curriculum. We are also expanding our other functional teams and are fortunate to be able to offer opportunities to some professionals who have been impacted by the ongoing crisis.”

Founded in 2018, White Hat Jr helps kids 6 to 14 build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. It offers four levels of courses – Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Professional – for students in grades 1-9. Kids create complex games, animations and apps using logic, structure, sequence, commands and algorithmic thinking—in a live 1:1 online classroom. Early graduates of the course have created professional-ready apps downloadable on the App Store at ages as young as seven years old.

