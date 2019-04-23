Elections 2019: Now, discover more about your local candidates via a simple mobile call

Cloud Telephony player, Exotel has launched a helpline service for voters in India, considering the ongoing election season. Through the number, users can garner knowledge of all the candidates from the various political parties in their area, so that they can make an informed decision ahead of the voting day.

To help citizens with this problem, Exotel’s Cloud Telephony technology is empowering them by allowing them to discover all the candidates in a particular area by providing a helpline number. All they need to do is give a call to 08047107777 and enter the pin code. They will, then, receive an SMS with the list of candidates in their constituency. This service is available pan – India with no restrictions.

With the elections beginning, and the first phase already completed, the company realized that many of the citizens didn’t actually know the candidates from various parties. Each party has a strong face of their brand, such as Narendra Modi for BJP or Rahul Gandhi for Congress, however, many citizens have limited understanding of who the actual candidates are in a particular constituency. Such an instance cannot be ignored, as it ends up jeopardizing the future of the nation. For the citizens to make a decision in favour of the nation, they need to understand and evaluate all the pros and cons before selecting the right candidate. Each and every vote matter.

Commenting on this offering, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO and co-founder, Exotel said, “Elections form the bedrock of the largest democracy in the world – India. It is most crucial as it shapes the future of the country. As a responsible citizen, it is important for any individual to be more cognizant while taking this decision. A wrong decision can cost the foundation of maintaining a free and fair democracy. Hence, this offering comes with only one idea – to help citizens identify their right leaders and give their vote judiciously. We hope that it is able to spread the required awareness and help them take the right decision.”

