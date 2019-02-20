Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready LTE equipment for Vodafone Idea’s network in India

Ericsson today announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, to deploy 5G-ready equipment across select markets in India.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged in August 2018, with the merger leading to one of the biggest telecom network integration and consolidation projects in the world. As a VIL partner, Ericsson is deploying next-generation technology with built-in customizations and innovations to deliver rich consumer experience while building a robust, future-proof network.

As part of the contract, Ericsson is supplying radio access and transport equipment from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK 6000 microwave backhaul solution.

These deployments will provide VIL’s network with advanced LTE capabilities, high capacity, low latency microwave backhaul and enable rapid deployment 5G services in future. It will also improve VIL’s spectral and energy efficiency while increasing overall network capacity. VIL customers will enjoy higher speeds while using apps, uploading and downloading files.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India says, “We have been strategic partners to both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular for several years, and now we enter a new phase of partnership with this deal with VIL. The 5G-ready solutions in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will help boost the capacity of VIL’s LTE network and broaden the availability of high-quality mobile broadband services for its customers. These deployments will play an important role in building VIL’s future-ready 5G network.”

Ericsson India have already begun radio access and microwave network consolidation and modernization with the cornerstones of increased coverage, quality and capacity with optimal opex and capex efficiency. Consolidation of existing deployed base (2G/3G) will be carried out to maximize spectrum on LTE, followed by ongoing optimization of the network in order to enhance end-user experience.

