Ericsson, TSSC launch 5G skilling initiative for ITI students

Ericsson has partnered with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) to launch a nationwide skilling initiative aimed at training 10,000 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) students in 5G infrastructure deployment and emerging telecom technologies.

The initiative reflects the growing demand for a future-ready telecom workforce as India accelerates the rollout of 5G infrastructure, fibre connectivity, and next-generation digital services. It also highlights the increasing convergence between telecom networks, AI, IoT, automation, and digital infrastructure ecosystems.

As part of the programme, Ericsson and TSSC will establish 10 advanced Ericsson ITI Labs operating through a hub-and-spoke model across approximately 100 ITIs nationwide. These labs will provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world telecom infrastructure and network deployment environments.

The training programme will include specialised modules focused on 5G network deployment, wireless infrastructure management, FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) systems, active network installation, and telecom field operations. Students will undergo a 60-hour curriculum aligned with evolving telecom industry requirements and operational use cases.

From a technology perspective, the initiative addresses a critical challenge emerging globally: the shortage of skilled talent capable of supporting increasingly software-defined, AI-enabled telecom networks. Modern telecom infrastructure now requires expertise spanning cloud-native architectures, edge connectivity, network automation, fibre systems, and intelligent network operations.

The programme also reflects the broader evolution of India’s digital economy, where 5G networks are expected to support applications across smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, connected mobility, IoT ecosystems, healthcare, education, and enterprise digitisation.

A notable aspect of the initiative is its focus on improving gender participation in telecom technology roles, with Ericsson and TSSC targeting a minimum of 20% participation from women students.

According to K H Gawas, the initiative aligns with India’s broader Skill India and digital transformation goals by preparing students for emerging careers in next-generation telecom technologies.

Nitin Bansal highlighted the need for a highly skilled workforce capable of supporting India’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem, particularly as telecom networks become foundational to economic growth and enterprise digitisation.

The initiative builds on Ericsson’s broader skilling and digital education programmes in India, including robotics labs, ICT learning centres, and collaborations around 5G use-case laboratories and emerging technology education.

Overall, the programme underscores a broader industry shift where telecom skilling is evolving beyond traditional network operations towards AI-enabled, software-driven digital infrastructure capabilities, preparing the workforce required to support India’s next generation of connected technologies and intelligent networks.