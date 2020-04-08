ESDS Software Solutions recognized as Asia’s 15th Best Workplace

Read Article

Great Place to Work Institute has certified ESDS Software Solutions as Asia’s 15th Best Workplace of 2020 under its ‘Best Workplaces in Asia’ category. This is an ideal recognition for ESDS because of their consistency and dedication towards creating a better working environment for their employees. Across 8 Asian countries, more than 2 million employees participated in the institute’s survey.

On the occasion Piyush Somani, Founder, CEO & Group MD, ESDS Software Solution said, “From India’s top GPTW last year, we are now Asia’s 15th Great Place To Work in 2020. This monumental achievement has only been made possible by the strong belief & trust of every ESDSians in the cultural values of ESDS and their unwavering ability to support and promote these values. The times are tough for businesses worldwide due to the Coronavirus outbreak, yet this deadly virus has not been able to shake the united strength of ESDSians and we have found ways to help out each other. We will stand firmly by each and every customer of ESDS and the family member of our ESDSians”.

The word Family resonates with ESDS when ESDSians are asked about their perception towards the company. Achieving such recognition every year is no small feat but it was only possible because best work-life balance has been a value of great extent for ESDS as their core focus lies on being a people-driven organization.

Chandra Mauli Dwivedi, Chief Human Resource Officer, ESDS Software Solution added “ESDS is known for its best HR and people practices as we have bagged many national and international awards from globally acclaimed organizations. At ESDS, our employees are our valued customer and right from our Founder to the management team, everybody is always proactive towards providing support for employee growth and empowered work culture”.

Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment and recognition. The institute is a global authority which ranks organization in various categories based on their workplace culture, behavioral integrity of leaders and healthy relationship networks. In Asia, the Best Workplaces stand out by creating sustainability when it comes to work and life. Employees in Asia’s Best Workplaces experience balance and deeply human relationships on the job.

“We congratulate the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia for their leadership building Great Places to Work For All. These companies are global leaders in creating highly inclusive workplaces that are better for business, better for people, and better for the world” said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]