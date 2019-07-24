ESSS 2019 brings together global embedded technology community

A gathering of over 600 embedded safety and security technology professionals came together on July 23, 2019 at Bengaluru, to be a part of the fifth edition of ESSS, themed ‘Enabling a Safe and Secure Tomorrow’.

The audience included embedded systems designers, developers, testers, technology partners, regulators, armed forces and industry experts from aerospace and defence, automotive and industrial sectors. ESSS 2019 is also scheduled on July 25 at Pune, where over 400 professionals are expected to attend.

The event was organised by LDRA, with support from partners and industry bodies and featured over 20 speakers from five countries, who presented technical papers in two dedicated tracks.

Key speakers included Andrew Banks – Chairman MISRA C & BSI Software Testing Working Group, Technical Specialist LDRA UK; David A Johnson – Senior Safety/Security Engineer, exida LLC USA; Dr Eckhardt Holz – Senior Advisor Functional Safety, ANSYS Medini, Germany and Joachim Hampp – Product Architect, Tasking, Germany.

“It was a pleasure to host the fifth edition of ESSS in Bengaluru. Learning and networking have been an integral element of the whole summit. It was the prime focus this year too. It gave us an opportunity to interact and build relationships with the vibrant tech community in these two cities. With close to 1000 senior level technology professional coming together, this year ESSS has become one of the largest technology conferences in our industry, globally,” said Shinto Joseph, Director – South East Asia Operations, LDRA India.

ESSS 2019 primary partners were Green Hills Software, WindRiver, ETAS, exida, Tasking, ANSYS, FTD, etc. The industry and professional bodies who supported ESSS included IESA, CLiK, SIATI, ARAI, AeSI, IEEE, ISA, etc.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]