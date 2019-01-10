Exotel appointed Anil Kumar as Senior Vice President – Engineering

Commenting on the appointment, Shivakumar Ganesan, Founder & CEO, Exotel said, “Exotel is growing at a rapid pace. To have someone like Anil in our engineering leadership team will not only help us in keeping up with the growing demands of our users but also in bringing innovative experiences to the market. We’re very excited to have him on board.”

Anil Kumar is an electronics and communications engineer from R.V. College of Engineering (Bengaluru) and has about 19 years of extensive experience in the field of VoIP, telecommunications and cloud technology. He was previously associated with Ittiam Systems Pvt. Ltd. where he spent close to 17 years right from the time of Ittiam’s inception. At Ittiam, he was responsible for building the Company’s VoIP and video collaboration product suites ground-up, as well as seeding the company’s machine learning and AI focused strategies. Anil was also the VP and head of Engineering at Tambora Systems, where he worked closely with Telcos to provide network slicing based optimization solutions for Video streaming and IOT. At Exotel, Anil’s key responsibility will be to strengthen the company’s engineering leadership and bring in innovation to the product suite, as digital communication evolves.

“This year has truly been transformative for the telecom industry as we saw more emphasis on digital communications and platforms. With my background in VoIP and cloud, it was an ideal period and fitment for me to associate with Exotel and contribute to the growth and strategy of the company. I am really excited to contribute to Exotel’s two key objectives – reliability and customer experience, growing at scale” said Anil Kumar

