Exotel powers India’s first fully Agentic AI voice call

Exotel unveiled India’s first AI-initiated customer experience (CX) call, marking a major step forward in the evolution of enterprise voice AI. Created through natural-language instructions using Exotel’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) framework, the AI agent was able to place calls, hold conversations, take actions, and update business systems without requiring code, workflows, or pre-configured scripts.

Using Exotel MCP (Model Context Protocol), the open standard that allows AI assistants to interact with external tools and systems; enterprises can describe the tasks a voice agent needs to perform in plain language to their preferred choice of AI assistant such as Claude. The system can then create and configure a voice agent, define conversation parameters, determine the most suitable interaction style, and deploy it across customer engagement workflows. Once live, the agent can place and receive calls, conduct conversations, update enterprise systems, and route exceptions to human teams when required.

“Every major shift in technology makes powerful capabilities simpler to use. For more than 7,000 brands, Exotel has made customer communication reliable, scalable and secure,” said Shivakumar Ganesan (Shivku), Co-Founder and CEO of Exotel. “With Exotel MCP, an AI agent gets that same reliable foundation and can initiate real customer conversations. Enterprises can now move beyond AI that simply responds to customers, to AI that can proactively initiate conversations, complete tasks and work alongside human teams. We believe this marks the beginning of a new generation of customer experiences powered by autonomous AI agents.”

Enterprises can deploy agentic voice agents across use cases such as collections, customer support, sales outreach, appointment booking, onboarding, verification, and post-sales engagement, allowing routine interactions to be handled intelligently while escalating exceptions to human teams.

Sanjeeth R, Chief Product Officer of Exotel explains this shift, “The breakthrough isn’t just that AI can make a phone call—it’s that it can create and orchestrate enterprise-ready voice agents in real time. Exotel MCP acts as the execution layer between modern AI models and enterprise systems, giving AI assistants secure access to voice capabilities, workflows and business context. What once took weeks of engineering can now be achieved through a simple natural-language instruction, without compromising the reliability, compliance and scalability that enterprises require.”

The launch reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI from systems that primarily assist humans to systems capable of reasoning across context, planning actions, and executing multi-step workflows while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.