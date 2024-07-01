Express Computer

Exotel unveils step towards autonomous contact centers

News
By Express Computer
Exotel unveiled a visionary advancement during Engage X 2024 – its Foundation Day, with the introduction of its multilingual autonomous contact centers. This innovative leap mirrors the sophistication and acceptance of autonomous vehicles, offering connected customer experiences.

Like autonomous vehicles that handle all aspects of driving with minimal human intervention, Exotel’s autonomous contact centers use advanced AI to enhance customer experience. Exotel’s Agenoids—AI agents— can operate independently, ensuring that every customer interaction is both personalized and contextual.

Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Exotel, shared, “Our autonomous contact centers represent a significant milestone. We believe that autonomous contact centres are capable of so much more with minimal human intervention, we aim to make every interaction personalised and empathetic. This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also sets new industry standards.”

The development of these autonomous contact centers is structured in three strategic stages:

Agent Assisted Contact Center (AAC): Enhancing agent capabilities with real-time data analytics, sentiment analysis, and comprehensive quality metrics monitoring.

Agent Monitored Contact Center (AMC): Overseeing operations of multiple Agenoids to ensure high-quality, omnichannel interactions.

Autonomous Contact Center (ACC): Enabling Agenoids to handle customer interactions independently, scaled to global needs yet under expert supervision.

Anil Kumar, CTO of Exotel, emphasized on the integration and efficiency of the new system. He said, “Integrating data from various communication channels, our autonomous contact centers mirror autonomous cars. Just like the vehicles ensure uninterrupted rides delivering a great experience to the passengers, autonomous contact centers will ensure contextual, relevant and personalized interactions with minimal human dependency..”

EngageX 2024 featured practical demonstrations of these new capabilities, illustrating how Exotel’s technology is ready for widespread implementation. The event was attended by industry leaders from Google, Microsoft, Zerodha, Uber and redBus amongst others, who experienced first-hand how Exotel is setting new benchmarks in customer service technology.

Express Computer

