Expanding Globally, Icertis Meets Need For Enterprise-wide CLM

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that market demand for enterprise-wide CLM drove the company’s strong growth in hiring in the first half of 2020 as the company added over 300 employees globally.

Icertis’ continued growth speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for contract lifecycle management (CLM) generally and the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform specifically. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil has highlighted the importance of having an enterprise-wide solution that turns contracts from static documents to strategic assets as companies look to adjust to changing customer demand, build more agile supply chains, and protect against increased risk.

To meet the increased demand, Icertis hired a total of 319 employees in the past 6 months including more than 50 recent graduates from the class of 2020. The contract management frontrunner has successfully onboarded new employees with a virtual program called Icertis Everywhere that has enabled the rapid growth of the company’s diverse global team.

Grounded in company’s FORTE values – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution – the Icertis Everywhere program focuses on recruiting on campus, hiring for full-time work-from-home positions and supporting current employees as Icertians globally working from home through the end of 2020. With more than 1,300 employees across 12 locations around the world, the company expects to create and fill more than 200 new jobs by the end of 2020.

“Our continued growth is opening up incredible opportunities for individuals looking to build the next great enterprise software company at the same time the pandemic has accelerated the shift to a digital working environment,” said Pranali Save, Chief Human Resources Officer, Icertis. “We’re excited that we’ve been able to put in place various learning modules and virtual connect sessions that have allowed us to welcome and quickly transition such incredibly talented individuals across all our teams globally.”

Among the new hires are significant additions to the Icertis leadership team who will drive additional growth including Betsy Atkins to Board of Advisors, Pranali Save as CHRO, and Ajay Bhandari as EVP, Professional Services. Today, the company manages over 7.5 million contracts, the world’s largest portfolio, with a total contracted value of over $1 trillion for leading companies including Airbus, BASF, Cognizant, Daimler, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Sanofi.

