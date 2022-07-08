Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Explurger App Records Surge in Installations and User Registrations After Launch by Jitin Bhatia and Sonu Sood

Explurger App Records Surge in Installations and User Registrations After Launch by Jitin Bhatia and Sonu Sood

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Startup
By Express Computer
social media apps
0 17

Explurger, an AI-powered intuitive social media app that lets users connect and share their moments with friends and family online, has announced the huge response it has received after its exciting launch by Jitin Bhatia and Sonu Sood. Within 20 days, Explurger has added 300,000 users to its fold, taking the tally to 650,000 from 50+ countries. The sign-up rate has also gone up from 45% to 80% after the launch, which is a testament to the social media app’s unique features and engaging user interface.

Explurger is the first social media app that offers Rewards to its users for being active on the platform. It also gamifies the user experience; higher engagement pushes the Explurger level up, resulting in more recognition on the platform. It is the only social media app that automatically creates a personalized travelogue for each user. Every time a user creates a post or Explurge-in, the app’s Artificial Intelligence updates the Travelogue, so every mile, city, country, pub, and club gets added.

The increase in user registrations has also unearthed some interesting findings by Team Explurger:
– Over 650,000 users have invited more than 90 million people to get on Explurger. This shows that people trust the platform and want their friends to join them there.
– 95% of those who have recorded 1,000+ miles or added more than 3 cities in their travelogues, are less likely to leave Explurger. This is a result of the high level of engagement it provides to users.
– Registered users spend 5.5 hours per month posting photos and videos to their Explurger travel profiles.
– Travel influencers on Explurgers are posting 3-4 times more than what they do on other global platforms.
– Co-Founder actor Sonu Sood and other celebrities have already started sharing exclusive content on the platform adding to the app’s appeal.

Explurger has been part of the Appscale Academy, a growth and development programme launched by MeitY and Google, where Indian startups are mentored on building high-quality apps for a global audience. In May 2022, the social media startup was even recognized by Google in its “Top 30 Mobile Startups in India” list.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image