Fintech Unicorn Moneyview launches UPI for all its users

Fintech Unicorn Moneyview launches UPI for all its users

Moneyview announced the launch of several key features and platform expansions, including UPI payments, Gold SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), and the availability of its app on iOS. This announcement coincides with Moneyview’s 10th anniversary, marking a decade of empowering Indians with accessible and world-class financial products.

Since its inception, Moneyview has been committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to every Indian with a smartphone. The introduction of UPI payments streamlines everyday transactions directly within the Moneyview ecosystem, offering users a seamless and convenient payment experience. The app has already been downloaded by over 65 million users. The Gold SIP feature allows customers to systematically invest in digital gold, making gold accumulation more affordable and accessible. Furthermore, the launch of the Moneyview app on iOS expands its reach to a wider audience, ensuring that iPhone users across the country can benefit from its intuitive financial management tools.

Gold has historically been considered a cornerstone of financial security in India, symbolising wealth, stability, and cultural heritage. By introducing the Gold SIP feature, Moneyview aligns this traditional asset with modern investment practices, offering Indians an affordable and systematic way to invest in digital gold. Similarly, UPI, which has revolutionised the Indian payments landscape, is a game changer in promoting financial inclusion. Over 8 billion UPI transactions were recorded in India in December 2024 alone. It has transformed how Indians transact, replacing cash-based systems with a secure, efficient, and widely accessible digital payment network. These new offerings build upon Moneyview’s existing suite of products, which includes digital gold, insurance, credit cards, fixed deposits, loan against property, and home loans. This comprehensive product expansion represents a strategic move to create a one-stop shop for all financial needs.

Gold SIP provides an easy way for Indians to start saving with investments as low as Rs. 10.

“For 10 years, Moneyview has been driven by the mission to democratise access to financial services in India,” said Sushma Abburi, Chief Business Officer at Moneyview. “The launch of UPI marks a significant step in this journey. We believe that everyone deserves access to simple, effective, and world-class financial tools. Our platform has witnessed an incredible 4X growth in transactions from September to January, reflecting the increasing trust in Digital Gold. We are excited to continue innovating and providing even more value to our users in the years to come.”

