Fintech Veteran Prabhakar Tiwari to launch ‘Project Drone’, a Disruptive WealthTech Venture, Backed by Share India

Marking a bold leap from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, fintech industry veteran Prabhakar Tiwari, a renowned name in the digital broking experience with previous experience in leading discount brokers, is close to launch of his new WealthTech venture, Project Drone, with Share India as strategic partner, which is in process of obtaining relevant approvals. This new venture marks Tiwari’s transition from accomplished fintech executive to startup founder in this space, bringing his extensive experience in driving digital transformation and customer-centric innovation to the forefront of wealth management.

Project Drone aims to bridge critical gaps in India’s wealth management ecosystem by offering intelligent, technology-led solutions tailored for emerging and mass affluent Indians, especially across Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Project Drone will harness behavioral finance algorithms, vernacular-first interfaces, and institutional-grade tools adapted for retail investors to make sophisticated wealth management universally accessible.

“Project Drone embodies my core belief that real fintech disruption comes from solving access and education barriers, not building flashy features.” said Prabhakar Tiwari, Founder & CEO of Project Drone. “We’re building a digital-first, trust-driven platform that empowers underserved investors by offering inclusive wealth solutions beyond metro-centric models. I’m excited to partner with Share India which has experience in institutional grade trading technology and in-house capabilities to accelerate this mission with speed, scale, and purpose.”

Tiwari, former Chief Growth Officer at Angel One, brings a wealth of proven experience in scaling digital-first fintech businesses. His earlier leadership stints include prominent roles at PayU, CEAT, and Marico. Project Drone is in process of assembling a founding team of seasoned industry professionals, each bringing decades of expertise from leading fintech, wealth management, and technology firms. This strategic talent acquisition reflects Project Drone’s commitment to building institutional-grade capabilities from inception.

Share India has subject to relevant approvals, committed as the strategic partner in Project Drone,. Beyond capital, Share India brings institutional-grade market expertise, tech infrastructure, in-house development capabilities and institutional credibility to accelerate the venture’s launch and scale-up journey.

“Share India has been a pioneer in institutional grade trading technology solutions and has rich experience of scaling new technology. This partnership is in line with our overall view of developing our presence in digital landscape with retail segment. This partnership allows us to expand presence of our sophisticated tools to mass segment. Also, partnership with Prabhakar brings unique capabilities of both the parties and create scope for customer-centric innovation to the forefront of wealth management.” said Sachin Gupta – CEO – Share India Securities.

Project Drone is set to roll out its beta later this year, debuting an integrated suite of investment, trading, lending, and wealth advisory solutions – powered by a next-gen, modular tech stack designed for scale and agility.