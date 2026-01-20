Forcepoint appoints Archie Jackson as Data Security Strategist, Customer Success for APAC

Forcepoint has announced the appointment of Archie Jackson as Data Security Strategist, Customer Success for Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Jackson will work closely with customers, partners, and internal teams across the region to help organisations better understand their sensitive data, adapt to evolving risk, and protect data everywhere in an increasingly AI-driven environment.

Jackson brings more than two decades of leadership experience across cybersecurity, enterprise IT, infrastructure engineering, and cloud transformation. Widely respected among CIOs and CISOs in India and across APAC, he has been recognised with several industry honours, including CIO100 Hall of Fame and CSO100, along with multiple awards for cybersecurity leadership. His background spans security operations, endpoint and cloud security, identity, and Secure Service Edge (SSE) infrastructure, supported by long-standing relationships across the regional security ecosystem.

In his new role at Forcepoint, Jackson will focus on translating security strategy into practical, real-world outcomes. His responsibilities include advising organisations on modern data security architectures, strengthening technical execution through improved deployment stability, and creating predictable frameworks for issue management. He will also guide customer adoption of Forcepoint’s AI-native capabilities and feed regional insights back into the company’s product and engineering teams. The emphasis will be on clearer data awareness, faster risk adaptation, and consistent protection across cloud, AI, and distributed environments.

“Across APAC, data risk is increasingly shaped by speed and fragmentation,” said Bjorn Engelhardt, SVP Sales & General Manager, Asia Pacific at Forcepoint. “Sensitive data is often poorly understood, scattered across environments, and moving through AI-driven workflows faster than traditional controls can respond. Archie’s role is about helping customers adopt modern data security strategies that continuously understand risk and adapt protection as data moves.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jackson said, “Organisations are struggling not because they lack tools, but because they lack clarity about their data and how risk changes over time. My goal is to help customers cut through that complexity—connecting strategy, architecture, and implementation so data security becomes something they can trust and act on, not just measure. Customer success is my number one priority.”

The appointment underscores Forcepoint’s continued commitment to long-term partnerships with CIOs and CISOs across APAC. By combining Jackson’s regional expertise with Forcepoint’s Self-Aware Data Security approach, the company aims to help organisations move beyond reactive controls towards security programmes that continuously learn, adapt, and protect as businesses evolve.