Fortinet and CERT-In launch joint initiatives for academia to advance cybersecurity skills

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and Fortinet have launched joint initiatives for Academia to advance Cyber awareness and Cyber security skills as a part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month initiatives. This collaborative effort under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CERT-In and Fortinet aims at empowering students, teachers, and professionals with the skills needed to protect against evolving cyber threats.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In said, “Cultivating a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce for the future is essential for achieving a resilient cyber landscape. This Public-Private partnership venture with Fortinet aims to empower academic institutions by equipping them with industry-standard cybersecurity expertise. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed by teachers to cater to students at various levels, offering a progressive learning pathway that enhances their cybersecurity proficiency and prepares them for the challenges ahead.”

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet “Cybersecurity is not just a technical skill—it’s a life skill that everyone needs to understand in today’s digital world. Our collaboration with CERT-In is aimed at ensuring that students, educators, and professionals are equipped with the knowledge to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently. Through the Fortinet Academic Partner Program, we are providing advanced training and certifications that empower individuals across all levels to protect themselves and their communities and businesses against evolving cyber threats. By fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, we are building a foundation for a safer digital future.”

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Advanced Training Programs: The Fortinet Academic Partner Program offers industry-aligned cybersecurity training and certifications, empowering professionals to handle modern cyber challenges. These programs cover a range of topics, from foundational cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and incident response, providing participants with job-ready skills.

K-12 Cybersecurity Education and Awareness Program:

Security Awareness and Training Service for Education revolutionises cybersecurity education by training teachers first, empowering them to inspire a new generation of digital citizens. Recognising teachers’ pivotal role, the program prioritises their development through comprehensive training. This strategic approach ensures educators possess the expertise to effectively impart essential cybersecurity knowledge, online safety, and digital literacy skills to students. By investing in teacher development, the K-12 program addresses the growing need for cybersecurity awareness, fostering a culture of responsibility and preparing students for success in an increasingly digital world. The education edition of the Security Awareness and Training Service is tailored for primary and secondary schools, this initiative delivers security awareness and training at no cost, aimed at building a secure digital environment and fostering a culture of digital safety among young learners. With customised curriculum developed by educators, this service equips students with essential cybersecurity knowledge to protect themselves in an increasingly connected world.

Access to Fortinet’s Expertise: Participants of these programs will benefit from Fortinet’s global cybersecurity experience, gaining insights into the latest technologies and solutions. The collaboration also offers joint certificates offered by CERT-In and Fortinet for enhancing participants’ career prospects.