Fortinet appoints Luca Simonelli to lead Asia Pacific business

Fortinet has appointed Luca Simonelli as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific (APAC), strengthening its regional leadership as enterprises across the region accelerate investments in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Based in Singapore, Simonelli will lead Fortinet’s Asia Pacific sales organisation, overseeing operations across Japan, North Asia, Southeast Asia, India & SAARC, Australia and New Zealand. He will be responsible for driving the company’s regional growth strategy, expanding customer and partner relationships, and supporting the adoption of Fortinet’s integrated cybersecurity platform.

Simonelli brings more than three decades of experience across cybersecurity, networking, cloud security, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and managed services. Before joining Fortinet, he held a senior leadership role at GCX Managed Services. He also previously spent nearly eight years at Fortinet, where he led the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business.

“Asia Pacific continues to be one of the most dynamic cybersecurity markets globally as organisations accelerate digital transformation, adopt AI and modernise critical infrastructure,” said Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales at Fortinet. “Luca’s industry expertise and leadership experience will further strengthen our presence across the region and support our long-term growth strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Luca Simonelli said Fortinet’s integrated approach to networking, security and AI positions the company to help organisations simplify cybersecurity while strengthening cyber resilience.

“Customers are modernising their infrastructure and increasingly embracing AI, creating new security challenges alongside new opportunities. Fortinet’s unified platform enables organisations to secure every stage of their digital transformation while reducing operational complexity,” Simonelli said.

Simonelli holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Milan and will be based at Fortinet’s Singapore office, leading the company’s strategy across one of its fastest-growing global regions.