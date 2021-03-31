Fortinet makes strategic investment of $75M in Linksys

Read Article

Linksys and Fortinet announce strategic alliance to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Performance and Security for Work From Home Networks

Linksys and Fortinet announced a strategic alliance with the intent to further secure and optimize the performance and management of home networks in today’s work from home environment.

Together, Fortinet, Linksys, and FIT will offer enterprise-grade connectivity and security and unparalleled quality of service to organizations that need to provide seamless and secure connectivity for their employees to efficiently work from home.

As part of the alliance, Fortinet has made a strategic investment of $75M in Linksys, which provides leading and next-generation router connectivity solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. In addition, Fortinet will appoint a representative to the Linksys Board of Directors.

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet said, “When organizations implement telework at scale, cyber criminals leap at the opportunity to exploit the numerous security gaps that arise. Security-driven networking—a strategy that converges networking and security across the connected environment, from the core, into the cloud, and to the branch and remote workers —enables organizations to see and defend today’s highly dynamic environments while preserving an excellent user experience. We are excited to partner with Linksys to deliver enterprise-grade secure, reliable network connectivity for home-based workers.”

Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO of FIT Hon Teng said, “We are pleased to welcome Fortinet as a strategic partner in providing secured connectivity for consumers and remote professionals. The collaboration is a testament to the ongoing strength and reach of the Linksys business. We look forward to leveraging Fortinet’s proven cybersecurity expertise to capitalize on new opportunities.”

