From automation to autonomy: how agentic AI is revolutionising India’s telecom sector – KPMG in India report

PMG in India, Knowledge Partner of India Mobile Congress 2025, has unveiled a comprehensive thought leadership report titled “From Automation to Autonomy: Reimagining Telecom with Agentic AI”. The report was released by Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, in the presence of other eminent dignitaries. The report explores how agentic AI —AI systems that act autonomously on behalf of humans—can revolutionise the telecom sector by enabling intelligent networks, predictive maintenance, hyper-personalised customer engagement, and real-time service orchestration.

India leads the global telecom growth story with over 1.2 billion mobile subscribers and approximately 800 million broadband users, offering unmatched scale and data richness for AI innovation. The average mobile data consumption per user has soared to nearly 32 GB per month, one of the highest globally. The sector’s financial health is improving, with average revenue per user (ARPU) rising to about INR 174.46 per month and wireless data revenues growing 15.5% annually to INR 2.15 trillion in FY24–25.

This report also addresses key challenges faced by the telecom sector, including the complexity of integrating autonomous AI systems, the need for robust AI governance, and the imperative to upskill workforces to collaborate effectively with intelligent agents. Despite these hurdles, the industry shows strong momentum in overcoming barriers through strategic investments, policy frameworks, and ecosystem collaborations.

Key Takeaways from the report:

From GenAI to Agentic AI:

o 97% of telcos are now adopting or assessing AI, with 49% already embedding it into daily operations.

o While Generative AI supports human decisions, Agentic AI acts autonomously, with self-healing networks, hyper-personalised customer engagement, and predictive churn management.

o Investment priorities: 65% of global telecom operators plan to increase AI spending in 2025, directing funds towards AI-ready infrastructure and workforce upskilling.

o India’s edge: Massive scale, data richness (18+ billion UPI transactions monthly), supportive policy reforms, and a thriving AI startup ecosystem make India a natural testbed for large-scale adoption.

KPMG’s Agentic AI Stack for Indian Telcos outlines a six-layer model—covering customer experience, network intelligence, orchestration, data integration, and governance—designed to help operators transition from traditional networks to intelligent, autonomous systems.

Telecom sector AI adoption:

o 97% of telecom companies are adopting or assessing AI.

o 49% of telcos use AI in daily operations (up from 41% the prior year).

o Half of telcos have implemented their first GenAI use case.

o Business leaders plan USD 25 million on new tech talent and USD 24 million on customer experience initiatives in the next 12 months.

Accelerating Agentic AI Adoption: The Road Ahead:

o Telecom operators must scale AI pilots into enterprise-wide deployments with AI-ready infrastructure and skilled teams.

o Policymakers should enable agile regulations and governance to enable safe and responsible AI innovation.

o Startups, academia, and partners need to unite and innovate for an inclusive and intelligent telecom ecosystem.

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner & National Leader – Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT), KPMG in India, said, “Agentic AI is more than a technological advancement—it is a strategic paradigm shift that empowers telecom operators to move from reactive to autonomous systems. This transformation will unlock new levels of operational efficiency, customer personalisation, and revenue growth. India’s unparalleled scale, data richness, and innovation ecosystem uniquely position it to lead the global telecom AI revolution, creating models that others will follow.”

Commenting on the report, Purushothaman K.G., Telecom Sector Head, KPMG in India, said, “Successfully adopting agentic AI demands a fundamental revisit of operating models, technology stacks, and platform architecture—alongside workforce capabilities and governance frameworks. Our report outlines a strategic roadmap for Indian telcos to evolve from pilot initiatives to enterprise-scale AI deployment, enabling intelligent, autonomous networks that deliver enhanced customer experiences and sustainable business outcomes in a fast-changing digital environment.”

The report outlines a phased roadmap for telcos—from foundational pilots to enterprise-scale deployment—and calls for collaborative action across industry, government, and startups to build intelligent, inclusive, and resilient telecom systems.