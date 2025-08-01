Fulcrum Digital has announced the appointment of Bhaskar Gandavabi as Senior Vice President – Technology and Innovation, further strengthening the company’s global leadership team. Bhaskar will be based at Fulcrum Digital’s New York City office.

Bhaskar brings more than three decades of hands-on leadership experience within the IT services sector, having held positions ranging from developer to CTO and CEO. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has worked with globally recognised organisations including AIG, Prudential, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Standard & Poor’s, Reuters, and SiriusXM. His cross-industry expertise spans finance, insurance, media, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, education, and the public sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Bhaskar to Fulcrum Digital. His passion for technology, track record of leadership, and deep commitment to innovation will be instrumental in shaping our future growth and delivering enhanced value to our clients,” said Rajesh Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Fulcrum Digital.

A serial entrepreneur, Bhaskar has led high-performing global engineering teams and co-founded several technology start-ups focused on AI-driven learning, mobile-first platforms, and digital insurance solutions. His core expertise includes cloud computing, AI/ML, distributed systems, and enterprise-scale platforms. He is renowned for building agile, results-driven teams and driving impactful innovation.

Speaking on his appointment, Bhaskar Gandavabi said, “I am honoured to join Fulcrum Digital and excited to work alongside such a talented team. Together, we aim to push boundaries in innovation, scale transformative solutions, and continue creating meaningful value for our customers and partners.”

In his new capacity, Bhaskar will lead Fulcrum Digital’s global technology and innovation initiatives. This strategic hire underscores the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its innovation-led global leadership team, with the objective of accelerating digital transformation for enterprises across the world.