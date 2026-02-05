FYERS, a technology-first broking and investment platform, has announced the launch of Automate, a broker-native, no-code trading automation platform designed to support rule-based trading adoption among Indian retail traders and investors.

As Indian capital markets mature amid tighter regulatory oversight, trading behaviour is increasingly shifting from speed-driven execution to disciplined, structured decision-making. Automate is positioned to support this evolution by enabling traders to operationalise strategies with greater consistency, transparency and regulatory alignment, while reducing dependence on emotion-driven decisions.

Enabling structured, rule-based trading without coding

Automate allows users to visually design and execute both trading and non-trading workflows directly within the FYERS ecosystem—without writing code or relying on third-party algorithmic trading tools. Using a workflow-based interface, traders can combine triggers, conditions, actions and exit logic to convert strategies into live executions within minutes.

The platform has been developed in line with exchange and regulatory guidelines, following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) recently finalised framework for retail algorithmic trading, which seeks to balance market innovation with investor protection.

Broker-native execution for lower risk and higher reliability

Unlike automation solutions built on external platforms or code-heavy integrations, Automate runs natively on FYERS’ infrastructure. This broker-native approach reduces integration risks, lowers execution latency and ensures all automated orders operate entirely within a regulated broking environment.

Commenting on the launch, Yashas Khoday, co-founder and chief product officer at FYERS, said:

“Automate addresses a long-standing gap in Indian markets by making serious trading automation accessible without coding or third-party tools. It allows traders to translate intent into action through structured, rule-based workflows, ensuring decisions are guided by discipline rather than emotion.”

He added that by making automation broker-native and no-code, Automate helps move algorithmic trading from a niche capability to a practical, rule-driven approach for retail market participants.

Positioned for the next phase of retail market participation

Automate is currently available to all FYERS users at no additional cost. As automation, AI-driven insights and regulatory oversight increasingly shape trading behaviour through 2026, platforms that combine transparency, control and native execution are expected to define how serious investors engage with markets.

With Automate, FYERS is positioning itself to support the next phase of retail participation in Indian capital markets, focusing on infrastructure that values discipline and reliability alongside execution speed.