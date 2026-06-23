Fynd and Razorpay partner to support omnichannel and AI-driven commerce experiences

Fynd has announced a partnership with Razorpay aimed at helping retailers deliver more connected omnichannel commerce experiences by integrating commerce operations and payment infrastructure across digital and physical channels.

The collaboration brings together Fynd’s retail commerce platform and Razorpay’s payments ecosystem to support what both companies describe as agentic commerce, an emerging model where AI plays a larger role in product discovery, customer engagement and transaction completion.

Brands including Guess, Mothercare, Hamleys, Superdry and EKKE are already using the integrated ecosystem to manage customer journeys across online and offline touchpoints.

Addressing omnichannel retail challenges

The partnership comes as retailers increasingly seek to unify customer experiences across websites, mobile applications, physical stores and emerging AI-enabled channels.

Many organisations continue to operate separate systems for payments, inventory, fulfilment and commerce operations, creating operational complexity and fragmented customer experiences. Industry observers note that these challenges can affect customer engagement, conversion rates and overall business efficiency.

The integrated offering aims to connect commerce, payments and store operations through a single framework, enabling retailers to manage transactions and customer interactions more consistently across channels.

AI and payments converge

A key focus of the partnership is supporting AI-driven shopping experiences.

According to the companies, Razorpay’s agentic payments capabilities will be integrated into Fynd’s commerce platform to support AI-assisted customer journeys, including product discovery, purchase recommendations and transaction processing.

The partnership also incorporates Razorpay’s payment gateway and checkout capabilities, which are designed to streamline digital transactions and reduce friction during the purchase process.

In addition, Razorpay’s point-of-sale (POS) platform will support unified transaction management across physical and digital retail environments, enabling retailers to operate with a more consistent view of customer activity and payments.

Growing demand for connected commerce infrastructure

The announcement reflects broader trends across the retail sector, where organisations are investing in platforms that bring together commerce, payments, inventory management and fulfilment capabilities.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into customer engagement and purchasing workflows, retailers are exploring ways to connect backend operations with emerging consumer-facing technologies.

Ragini Varma, Chief Business Officer – India at Fynd, said retailers are increasingly looking for integrated technology platforms that connect discovery, payments and fulfilment rather than relying on standalone solutions.

Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer at Razorpay, noted that future commerce experiences are likely to be shaped by the convergence of AI, customer engagement and payment infrastructure, requiring businesses to support new purchasing behaviours while maintaining operational efficiency.

Retail technology continues to evolve

Industry analysts view agentic commerce as one of the next phases in digital retail transformation, where AI systems play a more active role in assisting customers throughout the buying journey.

To support these evolving requirements, retailers are increasingly investing in platforms capable of integrating customer engagement, inventory visibility, fulfilment operations and payment systems within a unified ecosystem.

For Fynd, the partnership aligns with its broader strategy of providing technology infrastructure that supports omnichannel retail operations. The company currently works with more than 20,000 stores and over 300 enterprise retailers across multiple markets.

The collaboration highlights the growing importance of ecosystem partnerships in helping retailers modernise commerce operations while preparing for increasingly AI-driven customer experiences across both digital and physical channels.