GE Aviation drives innovation and digital continuity with Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes is enabling GE Aviation to drive innovation and efficiency across the product development lifecycle of aerostructures through the implementation of its 3DEXPERIENCE platform.
The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is helping GE Aviation to develop a digital thread to enable
continuity and collaboration across the business. This includes requirements definition, design,
analysis, simulation, manufacturing, qualification and supporting the development of new
manufacturing technologies and techniques.
“For GE Aviation Hamble, the implementation of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform supports our
ongoing focus on developing innovative aerostructures for the Aerospace industry,” said Paulo
Mancilla, Executive Engineering Leader, GE Aviation’s Hamble UK facility. “This enables us to
use techniques like digital 3D modelling from design through manufacturing and qualification to
create high performance aerostructures for the aviation industry.”
The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides intuitive 3D applications for product design, analysis,
manufacturing and data management in a digital environment. It provides a single collaborative
platform to define, share, review, integrate, validate, execute and report, and offers the
opportunity to maximize business improvement through digital continuity from concept to
delivery.
“Weight, performance and cost continue to dominate the competitiveness of developing and
fabricating sophisticated and complex aerostructures for the latest generation of aircraft,” said
David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “As a global
leader in this field, GE Aviation is constantly innovating and has recognized how the
3DEXPERIENCE platform provides critical technology for this approach. We are very proud to
be their partners in this transformation.”
Key benefits of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for GE Aviation and its customers include:
Reduced cycle-times resulting from an increase in collaboration between engineering
and supply chain functions; driven by a common user interface, which guarantees a
unified experience and a shared digital reference that ensures each stakeholder is
working on the latest information and in the relevant context. This further enables a
model-based enterprise.
Improved visibility and optimized response-times to customer requests, resulting from
the ‘business intelligence’ applications which enable interrogation of real-time
information to monitor performance.
Increased productivity due to the data-centric rationale and the intuitive search
capabilities, which simplify data management and promote efficient sharing of information across boundaries.
