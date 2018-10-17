GE Aviation drives innovation and digital continuity with Dassault Systèmes

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is helping GE Aviation to develop a digital thread to enable

continuity and collaboration across the business. This includes requirements definition, design,

analysis, simulation, manufacturing, qualification and supporting the development of new

manufacturing technologies and techniques.

“For GE Aviation Hamble, the implementation of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform supports our

ongoing focus on developing innovative aerostructures for the Aerospace industry,” said Paulo

Mancilla, Executive Engineering Leader, GE Aviation’s Hamble UK facility. “This enables us to

use techniques like digital 3D modelling from design through manufacturing and qualification to

create high performance aerostructures for the aviation industry.”

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides intuitive 3D applications for product design, analysis,

manufacturing and data management in a digital environment. It provides a single collaborative

platform to define, share, review, integrate, validate, execute and report, and offers the

opportunity to maximize business improvement through digital continuity from concept to

delivery.

“Weight, performance and cost continue to dominate the competitiveness of developing and

fabricating sophisticated and complex aerostructures for the latest generation of aircraft,” said

David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “As a global

leader in this field, GE Aviation is constantly innovating and has recognized how the

3DEXPERIENCE platform provides critical technology for this approach. We are very proud to

be their partners in this transformation.”

Key benefits of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for GE Aviation and its customers include:

 Reduced cycle-times resulting from an increase in collaboration between engineering

and supply chain functions; driven by a common user interface, which guarantees a

unified experience and a shared digital reference that ensures each stakeholder is

working on the latest information and in the relevant context. This further enables a

model-based enterprise.

 Improved visibility and optimized response-times to customer requests, resulting from

the ‘business intelligence’ applications which enable interrogation of real-time

information to monitor performance.

 Increased productivity due to the data-centric rationale and the intuitive search

capabilities, which simplify data management and promote efficient sharing of information across boundaries.

