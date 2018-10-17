MCAFEE accelerates data protection and threat prevention across device to cloud

“The MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit represents an opportunity for those attending to sharpen skills

and chart a course to prepare for the future,” said Chris Young, chief executive officer, McAfee. “McAfee

is delivering a cloud-native portfolio, designed to protect data and stop threats, from device to cloud.

Digital transformation is inevitable; we urge our customers to utilize the MVISION portfolio to feel

empowered against an expanding threatscape as they advance their organization.”

Digital transformation is driving the need for a cloud-first approach to security. For organizations to

adopt the cloud with peace of mind, they not only need visibility into data and applications, but

consistent data and threat protection policies across their data and applications wherever they reside.

With the addition of MVISION EDR, MVISION Cloud and McAfee ePO-Unified Data Protection, McAfee is

enabling organizations to mount a powerful threat and data-centric defense spanning from device to the

cloud. These solutions are designed to give freedom and confidence to organizations that are

accelerating their business through digital transformation initiatives.

McAfee MVISION EDR

McAfee MVISION EDR enables security teams to act faster and with higher precision so they can do

more with their current staff and skill sets. Typically, organizations suffer from information overload

when it comes to most EDR systems because they generate volumes of data and alerts that require

skills—often in short supply—to interpret and investigate before action can be taken. MVISION EDR

implements human machine teaming to enable analysts of all skill levels to be more effective and

efficient. Integrated into the McAfee ePO management platform, analysts can identify threats, dive into

context, review the results of automated investigations and take actions to respond.

McAfee MVISION EDR utilizes advanced analytics to identify and prioritize suspicious behavior from

contextually rich endpoint data, helps guide and automate in-depth investigations to reduce the tactical

strain on security analysts and enables rapid response with direct actions and broader integration to the

security ecosystem. The solution delivers:

Cloud-based analytics: Cloud analytics leverage the Mitre ATT&CK 1 framework to uncover and

prioritize a broad spectrum of suspicious behaviors, helping analysts quickly understand risk

severity and take appropriate next steps: dismiss, respond or investigate.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven investigation: Accelerates investigation and evidence gathering

with dynamic investigation guides that address the cyber-skills gap by up-leveling junior analysts

and improving senior analyst efficiency. In McAfee’s own internal security operations

experience, the company was able to up-skill level-1 operators and achieve up to a 15x

reduction in time to investigate.

Rapid Response: Enables affected systems to be quickly contained with a single click, while

ecosystem integrations support security team workflows and processes to increase operational

efficiency.

“MVISION EDR approaches endpoint detection and response by providing automated investigation

capabilities, making the tool more accessible to junior analysts and reducing the level of skill required

for triage and investigations. This can help organizations maximize the value of EDR, accelerate

processes, and improve analyst efficiency,” according to Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst,

Cybersecurity with ESG

McAfee MVISION Cloud

As information moves from protected, on-premises corporate networks, to the cloud, it can be very

difficult for organizations to ensure its protection. McAfee has solved this problem with MVISION Cloud,

which brings together data protection and threat prevention across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS),

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The McAfee MVISION Cloud platform

enables enterprises to adopt cloud services while securing both sanctioned and unsanctioned cloud

services, protect sensitive data across the cloud and stop the most advanced threats.

Visibility into data, context and user behavior: Provides visibility and control across all cloud

services, employing a combination of API- and proxy-enabled approaches, with DLP policy that

can be extended from devices to the cloud. This includes content scanning, logging and activity

monitoring and threat and malware detection.

Centralized management: Delivers consistent and comprehensive management across public

cloud services spanning the SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS spectrum, like Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce

and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Advanced Threat Protection: Protects against malware and external and insider threats through

UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) driven by machine learning built for the scale and

elasticity of cloud environments.

McAfee Device-to-Cloud Unified Data Protection

The latest integration between McAfee Endpoint DLP and Skyhigh Security Cloud DLP offers the same

data loss prevention (DLP) policy engine across endpoints, networks and the cloud. McAfee Unified

Data Protection offers users a single-pane-of-glass to manage all DLP incidents and reporting via McAfee

ePO leading to simplicity, increased business efficiency and improved security.

“The new MVISION portfolio of Enterprise products is designed to help our customers stay on top of the

evolving security needs, from device to cloud, with a solution that is simple, flexible, comprehensive and

fast, so that our customers can act decisively and mitigate risks” said Raja Patel, vice president and

general manager of Corporate Security Products, McAfee.

McAfee MVISION ePO, MVISION Endpoint, MVISION Mobile and MVISION Cloud is currently available.

McAfee ePO-Unified Data Protection will be available late October and MVISION EDR will be available in

Q1 2019.

McAfee Cybersecurity Services

To fully maximize MVISION, along with other McAfee products and solutions, McAfee also announced

the McAfee Essential Success Plan, the third tier of its customer success plan. The Essential success

-plan–along with Premier and Enhanced–provides:

-a personalized, structured plan that combines success and escalation management

-consulting and education services

-expert guidance in building out security success plan

-technical support

Plus McAfee introduced a new Incident Response (IR) Service that focuses on ensuring customers are

able to plan, remediate, and minimize the impact of a cyberattack. This service consists of a readiness

assessment, using a best-in-class methodology, that prepares customers with a strong, actionable IR

plan. It also includes IR experts who help customers respond more effectively, remediate, and recover

when the emergency occurs.

