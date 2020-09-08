Godrej and Boyce creates a Group CDO position, Poorav Sheth joins as group CDO

Read Article

Godrej & Boyce (G&B), the 123 year old ﬂagship company of the Godrej Group, has appointed Poorav Sheth as the Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This is a big step up for Poorav Sheth as he moves on from being a CDO of Piramal Glass to a Group CDO of a global conglomerate like G&B.

In his new role, Sheth will report to Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of G&B. “As Godrej & Boyce continues its journey to digitally integrate operations from the shop-floor to our customers, we are happy that Poorav Sheth has joined us as Chief Digital Officer. His experience and understanding of technology will help G&B leverage opportunities and serve our customers better in an increasingly interconnected world,” says Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, G&B.

The mandate for Sheth is to digitally integrate G&B and transform the customer experience proposition for its businesses, improve operational efficiency, derive data-driven insights and create new digital business models for some businesses.

G&B had a turnover of INR 11,000 crore (FY2020) and operates across 14 businesses from appliances and furniture to security solutions and aerospace. The group presents a unique challenge for Sheth as it serves a diverse set of industries in B2B and B2C segments with varying competitive landscapes and different market realities from complex engineering solutions for defence and clean energy to consumer goods like appliances and furniture, with a customer base of one-third of India’s population.

One of the highlights of Sheth’s stint at Piramal Glass was the IoT based Smart Manufacturing implementation which he successfully anchored at the company including a Digital Twins project and a major advanced analytics programme. Under his leadership, the company rolled out 17-18 major digital interventions. He was one of the first generation of CDOs, as there were only a few appointed in the country when he joined Piramal Glass in 2016.

