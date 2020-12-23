Government of Telangana and SAP India collaborate to drive digitization for MSMEs

Read Article

Government of Telangana signed an MoU today with SAP India to digitize and empower MSMEs in the state by equipping them with digital skilling and technologies. The program will work towards promoting entrepreneurship for the MSMEs sector, by providing them with access to the global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and access to affordable enterprise technology.

“We are very happy to collaborate with a global technology player such as SAP to bring their marketplace, skilling and ERP solutions to Telangana for the benefit of our local MSMEs.” said Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. “Industry-Govt partnership is the way forward.”

With a continued focus on industrial growth especially amongst emerging businesses, the Government of Telangana has been leveraging technology for sustainable economic growth and inclusive social development. Given the current business scenario and state of economies, this association will enable state MSMEs to become future-ready while driving greater efficiencies. The partnership will help them with-

· Access to Global Marketplace: They will have open access to SAP Ariba Discovery where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required. By accessing the SAP Ariba Discovery offer, Telangana MSMEs can enroll themselves as suppliers and access a global customer market.

· Digital Skilling: The MSMEs will also be provided accessibility to 240 courses, under SAP India’s Golden Peacock Award winning digital skilling initiative – Code Unnati. The focus of these courses would be Digital Financial, Soft Skills and Productivity Technologies that will digitally skill the workforce and help them adapt to the new working environments. The curated courses will be made available through a mobile application for people to access via their android smartphone devices

· Digital Transformation: They will be provided with affordable and accessible enterprise technology. With the help of Bharat ERP initiative, they will be able to adopt SAP’s world-class ERP; Business One Starter Pack on the cloud.

“SAP is committed to align with the nation’s digital agenda by supporting MSMEs with the best suite of solutions to embrace innovation & and make them globally competitive,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to bolster this sector for their overall growth and development of the economy,” he added.

MSMEs can access these offerings under the Global Bharat program at www.GrowthMattersForum.com

