SRM University AP to host Amaravati’s First Ever National Hackathon

SRM University – AP, Amaravati will host its first student run national hackathon “HackSRM” on the 28th of February at the campus during its Tech Fest 2019. It will bring together student coders from across the country to collaborate and create solutions to potential world problems through technology. HackSRM is expecting to have a large number of participants for the intense day long event.

The registrations are currently on and interested participants can register on https://hacksrm.tech/. More information of Tech fest 2019 and the AI workshop is at https://srmap.edu.in/tech-festhackathon/

“SRMAP focuses on innovation and our guiding principle is to be an institution that works towards creating solutions to world problems. We are proud to be hosting our student initiative that drives home the point. Our students have put a lot of effort in creating HackSRM and we are sure it will be deeply appreciated by the peer group. Collaboration is the key in problem solving and the event will witness people coming in from diverse background, working together to find tech solutions to solve real world issues”, says Dr. Jamshed Bharucha, Vice Chancellor, SRM University AP.

HackSRM event has been conceptualized and executed by students with wide experience in Hackathons: at MIT, Harvard, UC Berkeley and the Robotics Challenge at IIT Roorkee. This premier event is part of SRM APs Tech Fest 2019. In addition to the hackathon, Tech Fest will also host exciting workshops like AI training Workshop which will cover the latest developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

HackSRM is conceived by alumni of prominent tech institutes and members of student chapters like the QS Silver Awardee, Next Tech Lab; Ennovab (supported by alumni of SCET, UC Berkeley); and the Student Chapters of ACM and IEEE among others.

At HackSRM, the focus will be on creating a platform for coders and techies from different exposure and credentials to come together, and work together to create a workable idea and a tech prototype for tackling a real world problem.

HackSRM is a premium student led national level hackathon held in India that aims to gather the great student minds under one roof and solve potential real world problem through technology under 36 hours. HackSRM is a platform for young geniuses to not only exercise their skills to the topmost level but also to build a better tomorrow by ideating, constructing and innovating vast solutions. Organized by the students who have consistently conquered national and international hackathons like HackMIT, HackIIITD, Hack Harvard, Playscape@Berkeley, HINT, IGDC by Kamk University, Robotics Challenge at IIT Roorkee and countless more, are putting the ingredients together to conduct this one of its kind event.

