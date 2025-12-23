HCLSoftware announces plans to acquire AI data analyst startup Wobby

HCLSoftware has announced its intent to acquire Wobby, an early-stage startup based in Antwerp, Belgium, that develops AI-powered data analyst agents for data warehouses. According to HCLSoftware, the proposed acquisition is aimed at strengthening its agentic AI capabilities within its data and analytics portfolio.

HCLSoftware said the move aligns with growing demand for metadata management, data cataloueg and data governance solutions within its Data & AI division, Actian. The company noted that this business has seen sustained growth over the past five years, driven by enterprise data management requirements. By adding agentic AI data analyst capabilities, HCLSoftware believes customers will be better positioned to interact with raw data and derive business insights more quickly.

Wobby develops AI data analyst agents that allow users to query complex datasets using natural language interfaces and receive analytical outputs in real time. According to the company, its platform is built on a proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture designed to interpret business context, automate analytical workflows and generate insights at scale. HCLSoftware said these capabilities are intended to complement the knowledge graph features of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform.

“Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust,” said Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division. “With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence.”

Wobby described the proposed acquisition as an opportunity to extend its approach to business intelligence. “Wobby is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions, but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights,” said Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co-Founder, Wobby. “Combining Wobby’s capabilities with Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management.”

According to HCLSoftware, the transaction is expected to close by February 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

HCLSoftware said it continues to focus on developing and delivering software that integrates experience, data and operations, with increasing emphasis on AI-led capabilities. The company serves more than 20,000 organisations globally, including a significant share of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 enterprises.