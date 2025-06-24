Express Computer

HCLTech and AMD forge strategic alliance to develop future-ready solutions across AI, digital, and cloud

HCLTech and AMD have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital, and cloud.

 

This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to create a robust digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience. By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

The joint development centers established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools. Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

 Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth. Combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customised, future-ready solutions that maximise the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.

We are collaborating closely with our ecosystem partners, such as AMD, a semiconductor leader, as well as hyperscalers, TechOEMs, and ISVs, to deliver a full-stack cloud native innovation from silicon to application. By integrating AMD’s cutting-edge silicon innovations with our deep understanding of technology, we’re enabling enterprises to stay ahead of technology trends with greater agility, performance, and long-term compatibility. This partnership empowers our clients to make smarter technology investments and accelerate their digital and AI-led transformations with confidence,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the business landscape, the HCLTech and AMD alliance is poised to play a pivotal role in helping enterprises navigate and thrive in this new era of technology-driven growth.

