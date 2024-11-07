HCLTech and Inspeq AI partner to bring responsible AI development to global enterprises

Irish-Indian technology firm Inspeq AI announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with HCLTech to help global enterprises develop and integrate AI applications responsibly. As part of this alliance, the two partners will provide the Responsible AI layer in App Development, integrating it with existing toolchains, including MSFT Co-Pilot, AWS Bedrock, and other business applications. Inspeq AI is the youngest company ever to form an alliance of this nature with HCLTech.

This collaboration accelerates business outcomes through an industry-agnostic platform that applies to various use cases, while adhering to the five pillars of Responsible AI: Fairness, Robustness, Explainability, Privacy and Transparency. For example, it empowers financial services teams, like a leading European bank, to manage critical challenges such as credit risk, underwriting, fraud detection, chargebacks, bereavement, account opening, loans, insurance underwriting, and risk scoring.

“We are immensely proud to announce our partnership with HCLTech and together bring Inspeq’s RAIops platform for safe AI and Agentic deployments in top enterprises around the world. This is a big step for us towards advancing AI safety and performance on a huge scale for the protection of global enterprise brands,” said Apoorva Kumar, CEO Inspeq AI.

Leveraging the strength of their strategic alliance, HCLTech and Inspeq AI are uniquely positioned to help clients build enterprise-grade GenAI solutions and agents for complex and trustworthy processes at scale. The two partners will further help HCLTech clients addresses non-compliance issues, automates processes, and drives significant operational cost savings.

By offering an industry-agnostic platform, the collaboration applies to a variety of use cases, utilising advanced NLP and AI/ML to assess and enhance the model’s capabilities across different applications. This ensures responsible AI capabilities are achieved, speeding up delivery, scaling operations, and establishing new operating models based on human-machine collaboration.

Founded in 2023, Inspeq AI had raised $1.1 million (approximately INR 9.13 Crore) in a pre-Series-A investment round, led by specialist AI investment firm Sure Valley Ventures. The company’s platform promises to make Gen AI app development up to 4X faster. The platform also promises to cut down development costs by up to 70%.