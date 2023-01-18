HCLTech chosen as fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand: Brand Finance report

HCLTech has been recognized as the fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand among the Top 10 IT services companies globally, according to 2023 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services 25 report.

According to the report, released at the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos today, HCLTech’s brand value grew by 7% YoY to $6.537 billion. The methodology adopted by Brand Finance includes assessing the business model, customer satisfaction and engagement, employee engagement, CSR & community engagement and business performance.

The report’s release follows the launch of HCLTech’s new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of Supercharging Progress™. With a continued focus to build awareness as a digital partner of choice for global enterprises, HCLTech was also named the Official Digital Transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium, and is an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium. Last year, HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, announced a multi-year partnership with Formula One® team, Scuderia Ferrari. HCLTech is also a long-standing partner of the World Economic Forum, with a pavilion on the Promenade and leaders featured on multiple sessions as part of the official Annual Meeting conference agenda.

“The growth in our brand valuation is an affirmation of our brand transformation efforts and how it mirrors our business performance delivering industry-leading growth supercharged by our positioning, our strong propositions and our passionate people,” said Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech.

“While IT services brands are facing weakening demands, it is exciting to see HCLTech grow by 7% in their sector,” said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. “The brand’s new purpose and employee value proposition, along with a new logo and visual identity is helping change their perception and build awareness as a digital partner of choice for global enterprises through its differentiated services and products, as well as become an employer of choice for top talent.”

The company also introduced its new employee value proposition (EVP) – ‘Find Your Spark’, built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect and trusted employment – which emphasizes its commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximize their career potential and ambitions.

Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand, HCLTech, said, “This is an exciting recognition of how our purpose – to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress – has really driven our brand growth. Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of – at scale and at speed, for our clients, our people, communities and the planet.”