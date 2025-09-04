HCLTech named a SailPoint Global Delivery Admiral Partner

SailPoint and HCLTech announced a partnership to provide modern identity security solutions built for the scale, speed and complexity of AI-enabled enterprise environments.

This partnership brings together SailPoint Identity Security Cloud, delivered via SailPoint’s AI‑driven identity platform, SailPoint Atlas, with HCLTech’s deep capabilities and experience helping large organisations manage identity at scale. Additionally, the combination of HCLTech’s global cybersecurity practice with SailPoint’s AI‑powered identity risk analytics also enables enterprises to stay ahead of identity challenges by automating lifecycle access controls, continuously monitoring access risk and enforcing policy across hybrid, multicloud and AI ecosystems. HCLTech’s MiDaaS framework also offers lifecycle identity and access governance woven into managed service delivery.

Organisations can benefit from the combined power of this alliance in three major ways:

– Accelerated identity transformation at scale: Companies can move from outdated, siloed systems to a modern identity platform backed by HCLTech’s global delivery teams, certified identity consultants and proven delivery methods.

– Continuous risk‑aware governance: With real-time insights from Atlas and hands-on governance support from HCLTech, businesses can stay ahead of access risks and help ensure that policy enforcement, access certification and anomalous access detection remain tightly governed across dynamic environments.

– Resilience in the age of AI: As enterprises deploy GenAI applications and agents, identity becomes mission-critical infrastructure. This strategic alliance ensures organisations have zero-trust aligned identity controls to confidently govern access in real‑time.

HCLTech has also been certified as a SailPoint Global Delivery Admiral, the company’s highest delivery status for partners who meet rigorous standards across customer satisfaction, deployment scale, certified expertise and long-term impact. This recognition reinforces HCLTech as a trusted identity partner capable of deploying and managing high-quality SailPoint programs at scale

“In the AI era, identities, including agents, are the new perimeter and must be intelligently governed and secured,” said Matt Mills, President of SailPoint. “Our partnership with HCLTech enables more customers to build identity security programs at scale to secure AI agents and other identities — programs that are policy‑driven, risk‑aware, and resilient to fast‑moving digital threats.”

“A zero-trust operating model requires an Identity-first approach, which in turn can also serve as a strong digital foundation for an AI-powered future,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services at HCLTech. “By embedding SailPoint Atlas into our unified IAM and managed services ecosystem, we empower enterprises to manage identity risk proactively and with confidence.” Gattu also noted that HCLTech invests in partner relationships that go beyond technology to deliver outcomes, simplify customer environments, and embed long-term program value.