Hewlett Packard Enterprise advances hybrid cloud leadership with unified virtualisation management, fast object storage and disconnected private clouds

HPE Discover Barcelona 2024 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced key advancements to the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. These innovations simplify management across complex, heterogeneous hybrid IT environments, enabling customers to enhance agility and drive innovation.

Key Announcements

HPE VM Essentials (VME) Software :

HPE VM Essentials provides a unified virtual machine (VM) management experience, offering customers flexibility and choice in managing virtualized workloads across hybrid environments. The solution simplifies operations by integrating existing workloads with the new HPE VME hypervisor. HPE VM Essentials supports leading storage protocols, distributed workload placement, high availability, live migration, and integrated data protection. By modernizing with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE VM Essentials, enterprises can achieve up to 5x total cost of ownership (TCO) savings¹ .

This new object storage solution delivers exceptional performance and scalability, enabling enterprises to store and retrieve data faster. Designed for exabyte-scale storage, the X10000 offers up to 6x faster performance² than competitors. Its multi-protocol disaggregated architecture for block, file, and object storage simplifies fleet management in hybrid environments, providing up to 40% cost savings³ .

HPE is introducing disconnected management capabilities for its private cloud and block storage solutions, delivering a cloud-like experience in environments without internet connectivity. Additionally, authorized partners can deliver sovereign private cloud solutions powered by HPE GreenLake to meet region-specific regulatory requirements.

HPE has expanded its AI partner ecosystem under the Unleash AI program, adding six new partners to accelerate time-to-market for specialized AI use cases. Deloitte has also expanded its collaboration with HPE, deploying AI solutions like C-Suite AI using HPE Private Cloud AI.

Fidelma Russo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Cloud, and CTO, HPE, stated:

“To realize the full potential of hybrid cloud and AI, enterprises need a hybrid-by-design approach. Today, we are proud to announce the most complete HPE GreenLake portfolio to date. With these new offerings, HPE GreenLake cloud delivers a future-proof cloud operating model for virtualized, cloud-native, and AI workloads.”

HPE VM Essentials: Reducing Complexity and Cost

HPE’s acquisition of Morpheus Data enhances HPE GreenLake’s ability to unify and simplify IT operations. HPE VM Essentials offers:

Cost Reduction : Features an economical KVM-based hypervisor with per-socket pricing and supports brownfield VM discovery and VM-as-a-service provisioning.

: Features an economical KVM-based hypervisor with per-socket pricing and supports brownfield VM discovery and VM-as-a-service provisioning. Simplified Management : Integrates with existing hypervisor clusters to manage and provision VM workloads, with basic VM image conversion capabilities.

: Integrates with existing hypervisor clusters to manage and provision VM workloads, with basic VM image conversion capabilities. Future-Proofing: Available as standalone software or integrated into HPE Private Cloud solutions, with upgrade paths to the full Morpheus PlatformOps for hybrid cloud management and governance.

Backed by HPE’s global support network, HPE VM Essentials is supported by partners like Cohesity and Commvault for VM backup and recovery.

Chris Macken, VP of IT Operations and Security at Cambrian Credit Union, said:

“HPE VM Essentials provides a real alternative to the status quo. With support for my existing hypervisor and a flexible path for future workloads, we can modernize our business for operational and resource efficiency.”

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000: Fast Object Storage for Exabyte-Scale

The HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 is ideal for high-speed data lakes and modern data protection, offering:

Faster Data Access : With HPE’s disaggregated, shared-everything architecture, it delivers unparalleled scalability for capacity and performance.

: With HPE’s disaggregated, shared-everything architecture, it delivers unparalleled scalability for capacity and performance. Modern Data Protection: Features S3-compatible object storage, deduplication with up to 20x data reduction, and integration with leading backup solutions, including Commvault and Veeam.

Collaboration with NVIDIA introduces a direct memory access (DMA) path for GPU memory, improving performance for AI applications by enhancing bandwidth and reducing latency.

Disconnected Management for Regulated Environments

To meet the needs of sensitive industries, HPE introduces air-gapped solutions like HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected, providing a secure cloud experience for environments without internet access.

Authorised partners can now offer sovereign cloud solutions, earning the HPE Sovereignty Competency, and ensuring compliance with local and industry-specific regulations.

Expanding the AI Ecosystem

Under the Unleash AI program, HPE has added six partners, including Codeium, Contextual.AI, and Dataiku, to accelerate AI deployments for use cases like AI-powered software development, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and secure GenAI systems.

Availability