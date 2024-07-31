Hippo homes partners with Medtadome.ai to unveils revolutionary in-store VR experience for home design visualisation

Metadome.ai, an immersive 3D & XR technology company has partnered with Hippo Homes to introduce a first-of-its-kind virtual Reality (VR) experience at its new store in Grand Venice Mall at Greater Noida. Hippo Homes is a premier Omnichannel provider of home building and this exclusive in-store VR zone offers an immersive experience that addresses the home design industry’s persistent visualization challenges. This cutting-edge technology, developed in collaboration with Metadome.ai, allows homebuyers and homeowners to visualize Hippo Homes’ home improvement solutions and showcases contemporary kitchen, bathrooms, and living room design options in a real-life, interactive environment.

Speaking about the revolutionary VR technology in the home improvement space, Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, Hippo Homes said, “We are elated to associate with Metadome.ai to provide our customers an immersive and unprecedented digital experience, addressing their visualization challenges head-on. The new VR experience allows customers to visualize designs, patterns, and colors of products in a VR-enabled environment. We have had an overwhelming response from our customers who are thrilled to visualize how their dream home, kitchen, bath, and living room will finally look like. This transformative technology is a game-changer for us as well as our customers, and will enhance customer experience for their home improvement projects.”

Hippo Homes VR experience provides high-quality 3D rendering of the products and increases flexibility, allowing users to experiment with different colors, hues, patterns, and other customizations. Customers can access a virtual library of products and place products in the virtual space to see how they fit. The VR experience is showcased by in-store specialists to enhance the home improvement experience for customers.

Kanav Singla, Founder & CEO, Metadome.ai, said “Navigating the home design process can be overwhelming, and our collaboration with Hippo Homes aims to simplify that journey. With VR, customers can interact with a space and eliminate guesswork associated with home decor choices.”

“Hippo Homes’ customer-centric approach has made them one of the first movers in the VR for home decor revolution, setting a new standard in the retail industry,” said Shorya Mahajan, Co-founder & COO of Metadome.ai. “Combining the power of VR with real-to-scale 3D technology, allows us to offer customers a shopping experience like no other, driving increased in-store sales.”

The cutting-edge VR technology is Metadome.ai’s proprietary technology that seamlessly integrates with Unreal Engine and Unity, enabling ultra-realistic graphics, quick loading times, and tailored VR experiences. This specialized technology positions Hippo Homes as a pioneer in the home improvement and design industry to solve complex visualization issues, setting a new standard for customer engagement and satisfaction.