Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.

“Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value,” said Kandiah. “Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives.”

Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. During her tenure at Nutanix, she led the simplification of a complex product and solutions strategy, and the scaling and transformation for a $1B+ cloud portfolio. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle, serving in a wide variety of roles, most notably as the CMO of the multi-billion-dollar Oracle Database business. She was responsible for the company’s self-driving autonomous database cloud narrative and leading Oracle’s data management portfolio transformation to cloud and SaaS. An advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion and a champion for her community, Monica also works with several non-profit organizations including serving on the board of directors for Watermark and City Year Silicon Valley/San Jose and is a Founding Circle Member of Neythri.

“As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell,” said Kumar. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image