Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches all-new ‘MyHonda-India’ mobile app

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its all-new customer engagement platform, the MyHonda-India mobile application. Designed as a comprehensive digital ecosystem, the app aims to redefine how customers interact with the brand, offering a seamless and personalized ownership experience from discovery to post-purchase support.

The launch of MyHonda-India underscores HMSI’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through innovation and convenience. The app integrates Honda One ID, a unified digital identity system, providing a one-stop platform for sales, service, and ownership needs. Customers can explore Honda’s full range of two-wheelers, compare models, raise product inquiries, book test rides, access financing options, and stay updated with the latest offers and notifications.

Beyond the purchase stage, the app empowers users to manage their ownership journey efficiently. Features include a digital owner manual, document storage, service appointment booking, real-time service tracking, and access to service history. Additionally, customers can make inquiries about parts and accessories, connect with Smart Workshop support, and receive instant reminders for sales and service requirements.

The platform also offers location-based services, helping customers locate nearby Honda authorized dealerships and petrol stations. Users are engaged with personalized updates on HMSI’s safety, health, and environmental initiatives, festive greetings, and special offers, creating a consistent and enriched brand experience.

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “We are delighted to introduce the all-new MyHonda-India mobile application. Our goal is to elevate the customer experience by providing transparency, convenience, and personalized engagement at every stage of the journey. This revolutionary app will help customers make informed decisions, stay connected with the brand, and enjoy hassle-free ownership.”