How Can Drones Come To Service During Crisis?

Selected consortiums will be carrying out 100 hours of BVLOS trials on delivery of medicines and other packages in the first quarter of the financial year 2020. Alternative Global India (AGI) is the consulting firm associated with 4 such consortium out of which 1 has been selected so far, to anchor and manage the overall consortium.

But, at a time when laws concerning drones aren’t flexible enough, how are startups managing to stay ahead of the curve? Gairika Mitra tries to find out from Ankit Kumar, founder, Alternative Global.

How do you think can drones be used for effective usage of inspection and surveying?

Drone is an uprising sector which provides immense opportunity.As of now, activities such as inspection and surveying that are within visual line of sight is permitted. The industry will upsurge with the BVLOS getting permitted, it will open up wide business opportunities from delivery to Advanced Air Mobility to wide-area surveying and inspection. The industry will see new applications emerging and delivery is going to be of key importance.

What’s the unique flavour that Alternative Global provides, especially in an industry that is in its nascent phase?