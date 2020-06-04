How Important Is Data Protection In This Age?

Read Article

With the outbreak of the pandemic, data beach, and cyber attacks have become a pretty common affair. Recently, McAfee shared that various leading tech firms that are working remotely have been vulnerable to cyber attacks.

CoSoSys, a developer in end centric Data Loss Prevention Solutions and security softwares is keeping up a robust policy during such times. Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager, CoSoSys, tells us about their India plans.

What are the plans of Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys in India?

We plan to strengthen our ‘Channel Partner Program’ and widen our existing network across India and educate all partners with the right guidance, to accelerate the adoption of a data protection strategy that works for enterprises.

Can you tell us about its current product portfolio?

Endpoint Protector, an award-winning, cross-platform Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, offers efficient and advanced protection against data leaks, data loss, and data theft.

Our product is suitable for businesses of all sizes and it is the go-to solution for organisations that run on hybrid networks due to its cross-platform capabilities.

Endpoint Protector’s application portfolio includes a variety of functions, from device control, content and context inspection, file tracing and shadowing to password security, scanning data at rest, and many others. We keep integrating new features and upgrading existing functionalities of our products, as our main aim to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risks and to better protect their confidential information.

We distribute our products globally through partners, resellers, and directly to users through our online portal. We also enjoy an ever-expanding global user base.

Why is data protection important in this digital age?

Many companies are being forced to adopt work from home policies, because of the present situation, but this comes with a number of challenges to data protection. Due to employees’ tendency to relax security practices while working from home, sensitive or confidential information leaving a company will be more vulnerable.

With Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys and its predefined policies for data protection legislation, clients will get support for home office compliance, ensuring that, while working remotely, they keep their data secure and stay clear of data breaches and any potential fines from data protection authorities.

What are the major security challenges organizations facing while working remotely?

With businesses operating indoor, it has increased the risk of security breaches and threats which can lead to loss of data, breaches of privacy or holding systems to ransom, and more.

While working from home, companies face major security challenges mostly because computers are not in the same network. From a higher probability of external attacks to employees’ tendency to relax security practices while working remotely, sensitive and confidential information leaving a company’s premises will always be more vulnerable than when it is firmly within reach of a well-secured company network.

Any security recommendations for enterprises?

Enterprises must ensure that they are up to date with the latest security best practices. They also need to implement a security tool package in order to be secure and compliant. All devices running on all operating systems need to be connected and protected. From Data Loss Prevention solutions and videoconferencing tools, they must all function across all operating systems or risk leaving essential personnel outside the company network, with a vulnerable system just waiting to be exploited.

With a DLP solution, businesses can apply policies on the endpoint, protecting sensitive data whether a computer is connected to the company network or outside it and ensuring regulatory compliance, like Personal Data Protection Bill or GDPR.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]