How Oberoi Realty is Staying Ahead in a Digitally Disrupted Market

Oberoi Realty, one of India’s leading luxury real estate developers, has made technology its strategic cornerstone—enhancing everything from customer engagement to project execution. At the helm of this digital transformation is Pankaj Pandit, Chief Information Officer, who brings a future-forward mindset to an industry at the cusp of reinvention.

From Salesforce-powered CRM platforms and mobile-first customer apps to immersive 3D walkthroughs and AI-driven business analytics, Pandit is orchestrating a seamless and intelligent customer journey. Internally, Oberoi Realty has adopted BIM (Building Information Modelling), SAP, and Autodesk to ensure design precision, real-time collaboration, and faster project delivery—while also moving towards 5D modelling to integrate cost and schedule with design.

In this insightful interview with Express Computer, Pankaj Pandit offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Oberoi Realty is using digital intelligence to deliver long-term value

Some edited excerpts:

How is Oberoi Realty leveraging technology to maintain its edge in the luxury real estate market, particularly in enhancing project delivery and customer satisfaction?

For us at Oberoi Realty, technology is not just an enabler, it’s a differentiator. Our innovative digital transformation enhances every stage of the customer journey, from first interaction to post-possession services.

We have deployed Salesforce-powered CRM and focused Customer Mobile Apps to offer seamless engagement, real-time support, and data-driven insights to anticipate customer needs. On the project execution front, our adoption of BIM (Building Information Modelling), SAP, and Autodesk platforms ensures precision, efficiency, and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering flawless luxury experiences.

For operational speed and accuracy, we have digitized and mobile enabled key processes. Additionally, we are deploying AI tools for customer analysis, business data insights and design process improvements.

Oberoi Realty is known for its high-end developments like Oberoi Garden City Goregaon. What specific IT strategies are in place to ensure these projects meet the company’s standards for quality and innovation?

Today, India’s real estate sector is undergoing a digital revolution, and adopting advanced technologies is no longer optional, it has become an essential part of the larger business strategy. With increasing project complexities, rising customer expectations, and the need for precision-driven execution, leveraging cutting-edge IT solutions is critical to ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and excellence in modern developments.

At Oberoi Realty, we are passionate about Design. We endeavour to provide unparalleled quality of living spaces to our customers. We have enabled this passion by providing a collaboration platform to our Architecture and Design teams located in India and abroad. Our robust Common Data Environment (CDE), powered by Autodesk, enables real-time collaboration among architects, structural engineers, and execution teams, eliminating inefficiencies and driving seamless project delivery.

Further, our project sites have been digitally enabled to monitor and control quality of construction. Also, by transitioning from 2D to 5D modelling we are integrating design, scheduling, and cost management. This enhances accuracy, minimizes rework, and results in better integration of quality and innovation across our developments. Simultaneously, SAP and Laserfiche optimize workflows, while cloud-based solutions provide the agility needed to scale operations effortlessly. These consistent efforts have enabled us to deliver architectural mastery, impeccable quality, and enduring value, which are key hallmarks of every Oberoi Realty project.

We are not just building homes, but shaping the future of luxury real estate, by staying ahead of the digital curve through structured transformation.

The real estate sector has historically been slow to adopt digital tools. How has Oberoi Realty overcome these challenges to integrate advanced technologies like AI into its operations?

First and foremost, unequivocal support and commitment from our top management and functional leaders across all departments has been crucial and no digitalization drive can succeed without it. We take a strategic approach to technology, carefully selecting the right solutions and implementing them with persistence and pragmatism to drive meaningful business outcomes.

We embrace innovation as we experiment with modern technologies and believe in a ‘Fail Fast’ approach that is essential to try out new advancements like AI effectively. This approach allows us to test new ideas rapidly, learn from setbacks, and refine solutions efficiently.

How is Oberoi Realty using technology to meet the evolving demands of its customers, particularly in the luxury residential and commercial segments?

In the rapidly evolving real estate landscape, technology is a critical enabler of precision, efficiency, and customer-centric innovation. For homebuyers, immersive 3D walkthroughs offer a realistic preview of their future residences. At Oberoi Realty, we are integrating latest digital solutions to redefine both residential and commercial experiences. We are working towards embedding technology into every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

As we move ahead, the industry should collaboratively work towards delivering spaces that are not only aesthetically superior but also functionally intelligent, setting new benchmarks in design, sustainability, and customer experience. Similarly, in commercial developments, intelligent building management systems (BMS) drive energy efficiency, sustainability, and workplace wellness, optimizing operational performance.

With sustainability becoming a priority in real estate, how is Oberoi Realty’s IT team contributing to eco-friendly practices in its developments?

Sustainability is at the core of our eco-conscious philosophy. Our IT strategies actively support green building practices through paperless workflows, digital project management, and smart infrastructure solutions. Our BIM-driven designs optimize material efficiency, reducing construction waste, while AI-powered energy analytics in our commercial projects enhance sustainability.

We have minimized paper waste across operations by driving our ‘paperless office’ vision. We have been leveraging digital workflow technologies to drive down paper consumption. We have also implemented initiatives such as e-waste disposal in eco-friendly manner, alongside managing our printing solutions to minimize printing.

Looking ahead, what emerging technologies does Oberoi Realty plan to adopt to stay ahead of competitors in India’s real estate landscape?

The real estate industry is undergoing a digital transformation, where automation, data intelligence, and connectivity are redefining project execution and customer engagement. It has become imperative that companies integrate AI-driven automation to streamline operations, deploying digital twins for real-time project tracking.

Blockchain is an interesting piece of technology waiting for a good business use case.

While adopting the newer technologies, we need to ensure that cyber security gets due consideration. Utmost care should be taken to protect customer data and other such data entrusted to businesses.

We continuously need to invest and push the boundaries of technology, enabling us to not just keep up our pace with the global realty sector’s evolution but also shape the future of India’s real estate.