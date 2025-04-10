HPE introduces new virtual private cloud and on-premises deployment options for HPE Aruba Networking Central

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced an expansion of HPE Aruba Networking Central with new deployment options, including a virtual private cloud (VPC) environment for customers who demand the agility of cloud with specific data security, data control or regulatory requirements, and an on-premises option that can operate while being disconnected from the cloud. With this expansion, HPE now provides the widest set of advanced network management capabilities available in the industry, as the only vendor to offer cloud-native AI operations via dedicated customer VPC, on-prem, public SaaS, or network as a service (NaaS).

HPE Aruba Networking Central On-Premises for Government provides a new deployment option, which includes FIPS 140-2 certified server hardware to meet related government security requirements. This comprehensive network management solution boosts enterprise efficiency for emerging use cases such as AI data capture, training, and inferencing, which require greater control via air-gapped on-premises and cloud-based VPC options. The public cloud and VPC deployment choices leverage the global presence of HPE GreenLake cloud, which offers local cloud presence in many geographies.

Other HPE Aruba Networking Central innovations include an always-on, automated network AIOps capability that continuously monitors critical wired and wireless network operations to optimise network operations and detect performance issues. A fabric of AI assistants acts as network architects, monitoring and gathering data, providing diagnostics and recommendations to extend existing capacity and performance, close security gaps, and identify configuration errors before they impact network operations.

HPE Aruba Networking Central has also expanded full-stack network observability and data lake telemetry for both heterogenous network environments and critical IT applications with enhanced IT monitoring solutions. New additions include a one-year subscription powered by OpsRamp, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, for monitoring capabilities of third-party devices. HPE Aruba Networking Central will also provide deeper visibility into real time apps such as Microsoft Teams for significantly improved voice and video call support.

“Organisations are increasingly prioritising data sovereignty, requiring regional and local presence for mission-critical IT solutions. With these innovations, HPE now uniquely addresses the most pressing enterprise challenges for corporate, nonprofit, and government entities with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking. “Combined with our continued innovation across AI, security and connectivity, HPE Aruba Networking Central continues to offer the most powerful and versatile network management application on the market, helping organisations meet their security, privacy and control requirements.”

Specific new features and benefits in HPE Aruba Networking Central include:

Four distinct deployment options, the most of any network management application. HPE Aruba Networking Central can now be deployed as cloud-delivered SaaS, VPC, on-premises, or NaaS solutions to address the requirements of enterprises and government entities alike, satisfying regulatory constraints and adherence to standards such as GDPR and FINRA.

Always-on, AI-powered Automated Network Assistant expands HPE Aruba Networking Central’s AIOps capabilities by flagging optimisation alerts to help boost productivity when performance issues are discovered.

Increased global points of presence (PoP) locations globally to ensure fast and efficient data routing for cloud-delivered HPE Aruba Networking Central, with dedicated instances in the U.S., Canada, the E.U., Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China.

Device telemetry data lake of more than 5.2 million devices managed and over 2 billion network devices served , representing a 30 percent and 100 percent year-over-year annualised growth rate respectively. With one of the industry’s largest data lakes, this expansion provides unique and anonymised telemetry data that powers HPE Aruba Networking Central’s advanced AI capabilities and models for predictive analytics and recommendations. This expansion includes the previously-announced AIOps capabilities that securely integrate multiple generative AI (GenAI) Large Language Models (LLMs).

Broadening availability of third-party observability with a new one-year subscription of the HPE Aruba Networking Central OpsRamp Extension license. This expands the previously-announced ability to natively monitor third-party devices from vendors such as Cisco, Arista, and Juniper Networks.

End-to-End telemetry to boost Microsoft Teams Quality of Experience for voice and video calls with native Teams integration, adding to HPE Aruba Networking Central’s ability to identify, troubleshoot, and elevate quality of service (QoS) call experiences in real time by correlating and actioning data received from the Teams integration.

Extensive Integration APIs allow sharing of full-stack network observability context, such as application, device location, and network device telemetry, along with other enterprise IT tools. By providing significant AI-powered telemetry insights observed from a data lake of more than two billion endpoints, HPE Aruba Network Central can be leveraged by other critical IT services as a major “source of truth” for network observability.

Since its introduction in 2014, HPE Aruba Networking Central has delivered increasingly powerful capabilities for configuring, managing, monitoring, and troubleshooting networks across wired and wireless LAN, WAN, and IoT, integrating functions throughout the lifecycle of infrastructure operations. Customers such as Nobu Hotels and the Netherlands’ Royal Jaarbeurs are enjoying HPE Aruba Networking Central’s unique and differentiated deployment flexibility. HPE Aruba Networking Central is primarily sold as an annual subscription with a two-tier licensing model (Foundation and Advanced) and is available from HPE channel partners, including via delivery in a managed service provider (MSP) model.