HPE launches the industry’s most advanced private cloud portfolio to transform how enterprises modernise hybrid IT

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a generational leap forward for the industry’s most advanced private cloud portfolio, redefining what a private cloud delivers to customers through nearly a decade of leadership and HPE Morpheus Software. HPE is transforming how enterprises modernise hybrid IT for cost efficiency, performance and simplicity and is announcing the following:

HPE Private Cloud Business Edition is now available with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, which reduces up to 90 percent of VM license costs with multi-hypervisor support and self-service cloud consumption. The new savings add to the estimated 2.5X lower total cost of ownership (TCO) provided by the industry’s leading disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI).

HPE Morpheus Software family is generally available and includes HPE Morpheus VM Essentials for virtualised workloads and HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software for unified cloud management. Both software offerings include the HVM hypervisor from HPE and are licensed per-socket to reduce TCO. VM Essentials customers will be able to upgrade to full HPE Morpheus Enterprise.

New services simplify virtualisation modernisation for customers of all sizes.

“Enterprises are at a pivotal moment in IT modernisation where they must address escalating management complexity and increasing virtualisation costs to free investments for core growth areas. We are the leader in disaggregated infrastructure and our private cloud combines that leadership with new software for unified virtualisation and cloud management. HPE is giving customers the choice, simplicity and cost efficiencies to outpace the competition and re-invest in innovation,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager of Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE.

HPE Private Cloud Business Edition offers radical savings and simplicity through HPE Morpheus VM Essentials

While many IT infrastructure providers are now recognising the cost benefits of disaggregated infrastructure, HPE is redefining the full-stack private cloud through HPE Private Cloud Business Edition with HPE Morpheus VM Essentials. Business Edition, available as dHCI or HCI, enables organisations to choose optimised architecture for VMs from the edge to the datacentre. VM Essentials manages HPE VMs and traditional VMs, allowing customers to mix and match VMs to suit their needs.

VM Essentials is designed for global deployment and supported by comprehensive enterprise services available from the infrastructure to the workload. AI-driven experience from setup to operations: HPE automates infrastructure setup and lifecycle management for Business Edition and AIOps predict and prevents up to 86% of issues, freeing IT resources.

“HPE Private Cloud Business Edition has paid for itself with what we are saving on legacy support contracts, as-a-service consumption, datacentre space and energy efficiency,” said Roberto Valenta, corporate technology & operations IT manager, Aeropuertos Argentina. “The performance, scalability and reliability are the backbone of our mission-critical workloads from flight tracking to airport arrivals and departures. Business Edition powers our vision to deliver faster, stress-free services that reduce waiting, check-in, and security times for flyers.”

Commvault, a leader in cyber resilience and data protection solutions, will be the first VM Essentials ecosystem partner to support image-based VM backup and recovery with an upcoming release in May.

HPE Morpheus Software unifies cloud management and lowers costs

New HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software unifies cloud management for larger enterprises and service providers. From a simple interface, organisations can manage and govern virtualised, container-based and third-party runtimes across bare metal, on-prem and public cloud infrastructure. HPE Morpheus Enterprise automates application provisioning to deliver approximately 150X faster deployment of apps into virtually any hypervisor or cloud plus up to 30 percent lower cloud costs with analytics-powered rightsizing​.

Morpheus Enterprise and VM Essentials are hardware-agnostic, standalone software and are newly validated to run on Dell PowerEdge servers and NetApp AFF arrays, in addition to HPE ProLiant Compute Gen 11 and Gen12 servers. New HPE ProLiant Gen 12 servers enable customers to consolidate and save up to 27 percent on virtualisation software, 65 percent on power per year and a 7:1 reduced datacentre footprint.

The combination of VM Essentials and HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 lowers TCO by up to 48 percent, increases performance by up to 10X, and provides micro segmentation, DPU (data processing unit) acceleration and enhanced security. VM Essentials also provides simple, granular storage management for the HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000.

HPE simplifies virtualisation transformation and modernisation with enterprise-grade services

New HPE Cloud Platform Services – Virtualisation Modernisation ease virtualisation modernisation. HPE Services provides a dedicated assessment, an end-to-end process for robust landing zones, and services for re-platforming workloads, modernising infrastructure, migrating data, educating team members, and managing infrastructure to reduce overhead. HPE was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hybrid IT Infrastructure Consulting and Integration Services 2025 Vendor Assessment.