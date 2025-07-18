Express Computer

IBM opens Agentic AI Innovation Center in India

IBM opened its newest Agentic AI Innovation Center at its Bengaluru office. The Center fosters co-creation and offers clients hands-on experience working with autonomous AI agents. At the Center, clients and partners can build AI agents, fine-tune Small Language Models (SLMs) to power them, and audit the entire process—all within a matter of hours. 

Clients, partners and startups can explore AI agents on IBM’s platform and solutions. At the heart of the Center and IBM’s agentic AI strategy, is IBM watsonx Orchestrate, a single solution that helps companies build, deploy, and manage all of their AI agents and their assistants – and enable them to work across their existing technology stack.  

The Center will help clients, partners, and startups fast-track adoption of AI, foster co-innovation, and empower developers through hands-on learning and collaboration with IBM AI experts. Developer hangouts and AI Accelerator Days will be organised for an ongoing engagement with community to foster learning in the latest advancements in AI technology and deep engagement that leads to building tangible outcomes. 

Inaugurating the facility, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, IBM Software said, “We are entering a new era of AI—one defined by intelligent agents that don’t just assist but act, adapt, and collaborate in real time. The IBM Agentic AI centre brings this vision to life by urging local enterprises to evolve their AI strategy from reactive to proactive. It will empower clients and partners, to identify processes and workflows where AI will significantly boost productivity, elevate customer satisfaction, minimise downtime and enable users to focus on strategic tasks.

A recent survey by IBM, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, reveals that AI is now a key driver of financial performance. The study found that Indian business leaders are leading the charge globally in adopting AI across core business functions. Notably, 78% of Indian executives believe the greatest value of agentic AI lies in enhancing decision-making. Additionally, 78% of the Indian leaders are actively encouraging employees to experiment with agentic AI tools—underscoring a strong culture of innovation and forward-looking leadership. 

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia added, “AI is no longer just the future—it is reshaping India today. To unlock its full potential and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, Indian enterprises must deepen their understanding and focus on high-impact use cases. The rise of Agentic AI is accelerating innovation to meet evolving business needs. With its new Agentic AI Innovation Center, IBM will drive industry-wide collaboration, nurture homegrown innovation, and ensure scalable, real-world impact within a strong governance framework.”

