Icertis named leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management

Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Gartner analysts considered 15 CLM vendors, across 15 criteria, to determine the placement of each vendor.

This is the second year in a row that Icertis has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, which Icertis attributes to the bold vision, unrivaled expertise, and enduring commitment it brings to the CLM category. In addition to being named a Leader, Icertis placed furthest right for its Completeness of Vision and advanced even higher for its Ability to Execute. Gartner defines completeness of vision as, “Vendor’s ability to grasp current and future market and technology trends, customer needs and competitive forces.”

Icertis was the first company to grasp the true transformative potential of CLM and has boldly pursued the vision of organisation-wide contract intelligence for more than a decade. Hundreds of the world’s most iconic brands and disruptive innovators, including Apple, BASF, Daimler, Gateway Health, Google, Herman Miller, Merck, Microsoft, and Sanofi, trust Icertis’ unrivaled expertise and enduring commitment to fully realise the intent of their combined 10 million contracts.

Built to work seamlessly with most major ERP, CRM, and procurement systems, the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organisation runs, streamlining contracts and processes, reducing risk, and accelerating business. Icertis brings a new level of intelligence and transparency to CLM through its AI and Blockchain innovations, which empower businesses worldwide to ensure accuracy and compliance across the entire contract lifecycle.

“Just like every serious company needs CRM to manage its customers and SRM to manage its suppliers, every serious company needs CLM to manage its contracts,” said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis.

“Icertis is the vendor of choice for organisations looking for the CLM partner with the clearest vision for the future and the proven ability to execute and take them there. With ICI, companies can easily digitise their contracting processes across the enterprise, mine the gold in their contracting data, and crucially, ensure every entitlement is fully realised and every commitment is fully delivered after the contract is signed,” added Bodas.

