Leveraging digital technologies for transformation in the utilities sector

21st May 2021 | 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM IST | Live Webinar

By SAP
Panelists in this video:
+ Ravinder Amar, Head Services Sales, SAP India
+ Maurizio Cattaneo, Director – Chief of Customer Office, Customer Success, Services, Energy & Natural Resources, SAP (UK) Limited
+ Vipin Gandhi, Innovation and Advisory Lead, SAP
+ Santadyuti Samanta, Chief Information Officer, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL)
+ GChandra Mouleeswaran, Solution Architect – Training & Adoption, SAP


