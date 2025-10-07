Express Computer

India at the Forefront of the Global Fintech and AI Revolution: Rohit Mahajan

By Express Computer
Commenting on the Finance Minister’s address at the Global Fintech Fest, Rohit Mahajan, Founder and Managing Director of plutos ONE, said that the remarks firmly underscore India’s leadership in the global fintech and AI revolution.

“At plutos ONE, we believe that the India AI Mission and the growing strength of the fintech ecosystem are pivotal to advancing inclusive digital finance and intelligent financial services,” Mahajan noted.

He highlighted that India’s contribution of 16% of the global AI talent pool, combined with the synergy between innovation and regulation, is set to create unprecedented opportunities for fintech enterprises. The projection that AI-enabled Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will account for up to 35% of India’s AI services revenue by 2028 further reflects the vast potential for scalable, technology-driven financial solutions.

“Our mission at plutos ONE is to harness AI to enhance user experience, strengthen risk management, and drive operational efficiency — aligning closely with India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for AI and fintech innovation,” Mahajan added.

