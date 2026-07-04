India’s cybersecurity workforce gap: Why academia and industry must act together

By Dr. Omprakash Mandge, Principal at MET Institute of Computer Science

India’s digital economy is growing at an extraordinary pace. From digital payments and cloud computing to artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, and connected public infrastructure, technology is transforming the way businesses operate and the way citizens access services. The Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sectors continue to be among the country’s largest economic engines, contributing significantly to GDP, exports, and employment.

But this digital progress comes with a growing challenge. As organisations become more connected, they are also becoming more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Organisations grapple with ransomware, data breaches, supply chain attacks, and AI-powered cybercrime while individuals face phishing scams, identity theft, and financial fraud. These attacks not only cause financial losses but also drive rising cybersecurity investments as organisations work to protect their digital assets and operations. Global estimates suggest that cybercrime could cost the world nearly US$10.5 trillion annually, making it one of the most expensive threats facing economies today. As India accelerates its digital ambitions, cybersecurity must evolve from being viewed as a technical function to becoming a strategic national priority.

But one of the biggest challenges is a lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals. Industry analysis indicates that the demand for cybersecurity talent continues to grow every year, but the supply of qualified talent has not kept up. India continues to see one of the fastest-growing needs for skilled cybersecurity talent. Banks, healthcare providers, manufacturers, retailers, telecoms, and government bodies are all struggling for professionals who can protect increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

The demand for cybersecurity professionals in India continues to outpace supply, underscoring the need for enhanced cybersecurity education and upskilling initiatives.

The reasons behind this shortage are varied. Technology is evolving faster than academic curricula, while organisations are rapidly adopting cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation. These advancements have created new security challenges that require expertise in ethical hacking, digital forensics, threat intelligence, governance, risk management, cloud security, and incident response.

The challenge is not merely about producing more graduates; it is about producing professionals who are industry-ready from day one.

This is where academia and industry must work in closer partnership. India’s cybersecurity talent challenge requires a collaborative response from academia, industry, and policymakers. Cybersecurity education today must extend far beyond classroom learning. Students need experiential learning through cyber labs, real-world simulations, secure coding projects, industry certifications, internships, and exposure to emerging AI-driven security technologies.

Educational institutions need to constantly update the curriculum to match the evolving industry requirements. Learning should not be limited to classroom instruction but also cyber labs, simulated attack environments, case studies, industry certifications, internships and collaborative research.

Cybersecurity should be considered a multidisciplinary field as well. Future professionals will require not only technical expertise but also knowledge of business continuity, regulatory compliance, risk governance, privacy laws and emerging technologies. The growing adoption of AI by organisations underscores the need for cybersecurity education to prepare students to secure AI-enabled systems and counter AI-driven attacks.

Upskilling will play an equally important role. As digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity cannot remain the responsibility of specialist teams alone. Employees across functions require greater awareness of cyber hygiene, while working professionals need continuous learning opportunities to keep pace with evolving technologies and threat landscapes.

India has both the talent potential and the technological ambition to emerge as a global cybersecurity leader. Achieving that vision will require sustained collaboration among academia, industry, and policymakers to build a resilient talent pipeline. Investing in cybersecurity education today is not simply about addressing a workforce shortage—it is about strengthening business resilience, safeguarding digital infrastructure and securing the country’s digital future.

– The author of the article is Dr. Omprakash Mandge, an academician and researcher with 22+ years of experience, his expertise spans Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, cybersecurity education, and academic leadership. In addition, he serves as a Principal at MET Institute of Computer Science, a NAAC A Grade-accredited institution