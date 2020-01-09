India’s cloud service provider G7CR Technologies Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark

G7CR Technologies, consulting and cloud services company founded by Dr. Christopher Richard, a leading global industry technology expert, has crossed Rs 100 Cr revenue mark. Started with a seed capital of Rs 2 Cr., the company has also announced a 42% average appraisal to reward employees across the cloud division.

The Indian cloud computing market, currently at $2.2 billion, is growing rapidly and is expected to grow to $4 billion by 2020 with an annual growth rate of more than 30%. G7CR Technologies expects to double the current figure and cross Rs. 200 Cr by next financial year.

The company has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT. It has global technology partners like Alibaba, Amazon, Digicert, Microsoft and Softlayer, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “It is a moment of great pride for everyone at G7CR. We were anticipating to cross Rs 100 Cr figure by March 2020, however the growing demand of Cloud in India specially from small and medium enterprises has helped the company achieve its target well in advance. We have been profitable throughout our journey and it is indeed a great achievement for G7CR. I would like to thank our global technology partners and our robust team that helped drive digital transformation among various organisations with new technologies and proven methodologies for optimizing cost and value-added growth.”

The company plans to expand its presence in European market, South East Asian market and Middle East. Within India, the company plans to not only tap the businesses in metro cities but also Tier 2 cities as well in order to reach the small and medium enterprises.

G7CR Technologies India is an Expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation for over 800+ businesses across India. The company provides cloud hosting services on Microsoft Azure packaged with all related support services for free. The services include managing cloud servers, monitoring cloud deployments, cloud architectural design, cloud security services, cloud governance services, 24×7 telephonic support and implementing advance technologies like power BI, analysis services, artificial intelligence, bots and machine learning. G7CR was also recently honoured with 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for India.

