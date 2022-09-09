India’s Public Sector Poised to Scale The Cloud Service Footprints with AWS

With cloud momentum picking up multifold since the pandemic, various government agencies, education institutions, healthcare providers, and nonprofits are now poised to grow their cloud first approach to the new heights. ‘Samarth’ eGov project by the University of Delhi is one such example which has seen the power of cloud and is now betting big on the next phase of growth. Sharing a detailed overview of the project Prof. Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director, University of Delhi, South Campus said, “The cloud first approach has helped us in connecting higher education institutions of India digitally. The four year old project is expected to reach more than 500 higher education institutions across India by 2023.”

Prof Singh said, “Samarth eGov leverages AWS’s robust availability, scalability, speed, agility, security, and flexibility to process more than 7.6 million student admission applications, handle more than 600,000 faculty and staff recruitment applications, and manage more than 7.5 million student records nationwide. Delivered on a software-as-a-service model with a cloud-first approach on AWS. It can address the diverse and evolving demands of universities and higher education institutions across India, irrespective of the state they belong to or the language they choose to interface with.”

Similarly Digital India Corporation is all geared up to expand the footprints of citizen centric services on cloud. Abhishek Singh ‎Chief Executive Officer, MyGov and President & CEO, NeGD, MD & CEO Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India shared how the Digital India Corporation embraced the cloud services for scaling the various citizen centric services like Digilocker, CoWin, Bhashani and many others mega services built with the help of cloud. As the Corporation is looking to scale the gamut of these services to the next level. He stated challenges of expanding the services gamut across India. Singh said, “ The cloud first approach has benefited the government in making the citizen centric approach more simple, agile and scalable.”

The Government of Telangana is another example of the Public sector that has been the early adopter of the cloud services. It is now further advancing its Cloud Adoption Framework to transform the speed, scale, quality, and efficiency of citizen service delivery for its 40 million residents. The state government is migrating information technology (IT) workloads to the cloud to accelerate its eGovernance plans, deliver faster and more reliable citizen services through its 33 departments and 289 organizations, while achieving high-operational efficiency and reduced IT costs.

The Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (Aarogyasri), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the Telangana State Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) are the first state organizations to migrate workloads from on premises to AWS. Using the depth and breadth of AWS, including compute, storage, management, and governance capabilities, Telangana empowers its civil servants to transform processes to enhance the delivery of citizen services, such as hospital care and property tax payments—all while reducing compute costs by 33%.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Telangana government. “As the demand for eGovernance services grows, we can easily migrate and scale our workloads reliably and securely on AWS to help districts across Telangana respond to citizen needs faster. Looking ahead, the government of Telangana aims to double down on digital transformation, improving the citizen experience by providing faster and more reliable access to services, like property tax payments.” Telangana government is using AWS to drive the digitalization of its departments and enable its 33 districts to continue improving the lives of its 40 million citizens.

The Cloud Provider AWS started its Public sector operation way back in 2010 and launched its first Asia Pacific Region in Mumbai in the year 2016. Over the years, AWS has contributed huge in narrating the cloud services success for its partners and customers. Now, the company is prepared up to further grow its cloud services with the the opening of its second region in Hyderabad this year. India is the second country after Japan where the Cloud provider has opened its second region along with AWS Local Zones in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. The company has already invested $3.71 billion USD in local infrastructure and jobs across India.

The AWS Summit held in Delhi witnessed Worldwide Public sector leaders – Max Peterson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS & Rahul Sharma, President, AISPL, India and South Asia, AWS.