IndiGo takes to the Cloud with Druva

Druva Inc, a Cloud Data Protection and Management company, announced that it has helped IndiGo slash IT support calls by 90 percent and secure thousands of devices through a migration to cloud data protection. As India’s largest passenger airline, Druva’s SaaS-based data management technology offered the company a single solution for protecting its sensitive aviation data and a robust disaster recovery approach to ensure minimal impact to business operations. With features such as immediate access to all backups, powerful data governance capabilities and fast search to restore data, IndiGo’s IT team is now able to focus on enhancing end-user satisfaction.

Airlines around the world are focused on improving operational reliability and enhancing passenger experience as they resume services in a post COVID-19 world. This has led to an increasing usage of cloud services, which offer increased reliability and more effective cost management. Data protection is an ideal workload to host in the cloud given its demands, ultimately strengthening business resiliency, enhancing disaster recovery and ensuring critical data is always accessible and available. Managing over 150TB of data across thousands of endpoints, IndiGo’s IT team recognised the criticality of data protection and the need to effectively overcome potential data loss and ransomware challenges.

“The global ubiquity of the public cloud brings a higher level of efficiency for backup and recovery,” said Tushar Cairae, Associate Director and Head End User Computing, IndiGo Airlines. “We’ve been using Druva in the cloud for nearly two years and it’s working perfectly. Backups are completed on time without any failure. This has gone a long way in helping us protect our brand and allowing us to maintain hard-won customer trust.”

After deploying Druva across the organization, IndiGo employees are now able to trigger data backup and recoveries without IT intervention, eliminating the need for onsite restorations. This process has helped dramatically reduce IT requests, further secure data from breaches and misuse, and has empowered IndiGo’s IT team to confidently turn its focus to managing the infrastructure and connectivity across airport networks. The team has also been able to use the additional time to optimize several mission critical business applications, ensure hassle-free computing and deliver competitive advantages through innovation, productivity, and efficiency.

“To keep ground and air operations running seamlessly, airlines need 24×7 access to the humongous data it generates and stores in complex environments, said Bakshish Dutta, Country Manager – India & SAARC, Druva. “With Druva, the IT team at IndiGo is getting to witness the transformative nature of SaaS cloud data protection and how it helps businesses to truly derive value from data while keeping it safe and accessible anytime, anywhere.”

