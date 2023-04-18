Inflection Point Ventures partners with IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) to accelerate Startup Investing and Awareness

Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment networks, has announced a collaborative partnership with the IITMAA to enhance a deeper and better understanding of startup investing and the startup ecosystem among the alums. As part of this collaboration, IPV would be hosting curated masterclasses, knowledge sessions, meetups with Marquee investors, and other events that will help IIT alums become more aware of this asset class.

Through this partnership, IPV aims to facilitate startup investing by allowing interested IIT alums to invest in startups that are founded by IIT alums and others as part of the IPV platform. IPV will participate as an investment and knowledge partner for relevant events hosted by IITMAA.

IITMAA’s primary mission is to enable professional networking among alumni, between professors and alumni, as well as networking of current students with alumni for mutual benefit in academic, professional, and business areas; including ‘Employment Network’ for new graduates and alumni looking for a career upgrade or change, and alumni displaced from the workforce.

With this collaboration, IPV and IITMAA strongly believe it would benefit you (alumni of IIT Madras) in understanding and creating an additional investment asset class, portfolio diversification & long-term wealth creation by way of investing in startups.

Ankur Mittal, Co-founder, of Inflection Point Ventures, says, “At IPV, we believe that startup investment has the potential to emerge as a long-term wealth creation asset class. As more startup success stories emerge from India, we are seeing a clear trend of the young workforce and even seasoned professionals leaning toward startup investments. While we have one of the largest investor networks of seasoned professionals, through alumni partnerships like IITMAA, we are keen to bring the benefits, pros, and cons of startup investing to a younger audience and we hope to introduce them to our vast network, and domain expertise built over the years.”

Through this partnership, IPV will help IITMAA alums to connect and interact with fellow alumni of IITMAA who are already a part of the IPV investor community group, and IITMAA as a reciprocation will be introducing IPV to Global chapters and host in-person events and other events like fish market where the alums present their business/startup to the IIT community. In these events IPV will be invited as a knowledge-sharing partner, investment partner, and speaker to spread awareness with respect to startup and angel investing.

Nishani Manohar, Executive Director, IITMAA says, “IITMAA has collaborated with IPV to engage its alums who would be looking forward to learning more about startup investing and build a robust Start-Up ecosystem for IITM Alumni Startups. The collaboration will enable IPV to share their knowledge and expertise with us, to improve startup & investor experiences and ensure future growth.”

As a part of this partnership, IITMAA will provide IPV with exclusive access to their events, which would enhance awareness around startup investing and the ecosystem in general for the participants.

IPV on the other hand will extend a warm invitation to IITMAA to join us at our in-person events, where they can connect with like-minded individuals and learn more about the latest trends and innovations in the startup world.

This win-win partnership is expected to create more angel investors and a vibrant startup ecosystem in India and provide an umbrella structure to oversee the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem of the country. It will empower IIT alums to become more active participants in the startup community while also providing entrepreneurs with new opportunities to access capital and support.